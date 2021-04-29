POLICE NEWS: Boy's condition no longer 'life-threatening' after shooting

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·4 min read

Apr. 29—An Elkhart boy who was accidentally shot at home has been transferred to another hospital, though his injuries are no longer considered life-threatening.

The 5-year-old child was initially taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend after Elkhart police found him with a gunshot wound to the chest at a home in the 1300 block of Wildflower Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

In an updated news release, police said children had found a gun in a home. As they handled it, the gun fired and injured the victim.

The child has since been transferred to Riley's Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, according to the release. Police said the boy's status was upgraded to non-life-threatening.

MISSING GIRL

Syracuse police are seeking help in finding a missing teenager.

Police said Aaliyha M. Ramirez, 14, was last seen walking away from her home along Parkway Drive in Syracuse around 8 a.m. Tuesday, a news release shows. Police believe she is potentially in danger, and may have been heading either to Marion or possibly to the Palm Beach County, Fla. area.

Ramirez is described as 5'9", about 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing gray and white sweat pants and a black zippered sweatshirt, and was carrying a purple Nike back pack, the release shows.

Syracuse police ask for anyone with information on Ramirez to contact the department at 57-457-5333.

ARRESTS

—Anthony Charles, 28, 400 Aspenwald Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Linconway East around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday.

—Austin Conner, 24, Angola, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at U.S. 20 and C.R. 27 around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday.

—Cory Meade, 30, 312 S. 27th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. Meade allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop in the 1200 block of East Lincoln Avenue and led police on a short pursuit before he was stopped.

—Goshen police arrested two juveniles after responding to a call about a fight at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. One of the juveniles was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for injuries from the fight, a police report shows. That youth later joined the second juvenile in being placed at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said one of the juveniles was charged with disorderly conduct and battery. The other was also charged with disorderly conduct and battery, as well as strangulation.

—Elkhart County police arrested a 17-year-old juvenile and placed the youth at the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and providing a false identity after police located the teen at Walmart, 175 C.R. 6 W., around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The youth was reported as a runaway from Bashor Children's Home in Goshen.

POSSIBLE SHOTS FIRED

Elkhart County police responded to a call about shots fired in the 24000 block of Aric Way around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police investigated and found no property damaged and nobody was injured.

HIT-AND-RUN

Alan Tack, of Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the lot of Dairy Farmers of America, 1110 S. Ninth St., around 3 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle had left the scene without exchanging information or notifying police, a report shows.

THEFTS

—Joe Slusher reported to Elkhart County police four catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked at ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, 51165 Greenfield Parkway, in Middlebury sometime between April 23 and noon Monday.

—Staff at Applebee's reported to Goshen police mail was stolen from the restaurant's mailbox, 1807 Rieth Blvd., Tuesday morning.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Tuesday cases of thefts at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, that occurred April 2, April 8 and April 17.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Tuesday cases of theft at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, that occurred March 12 and March 30.

FRAUD

Staff at the Hampton Inn reported to Goshen police Tuesday a guest used fraudulent credit card information to pay for multiple stays at the hotel, 1968 Lincolnway East, since late December.

