POLICE NEWS: Burglary suspect accused of damaging Harley shop

Jan. 9—An Elkhart man was arrested on Monday and is accused of burglarizing Hoosier Harley-Davidson, 720 W. Bristol St., Elkhart. Police reported he didn't actually take anything.

Police responded to the call of a burglary in progress at the motorcycle and apparel shop at 2:40 p.m. Monday.

According to Elkhart police, Adrian Graves, 33, of Granger had smashed open a front window with a baseball bat to gain entry, and smashed display cases and property inside those display cases. He reportedly threw displayed shoes out the front door, and allegedly smashed eyeglasses.

Police say a K9 and his partner ordered the man to the front of the store and he compiled, being taken into custody without further incident.

According to a probable cause affidavit of the incident, when asked why he did it, Graves allegedly told police that he learned he'd inherited the business a few years ago but only recently found out and was attempting to remove anything that wasn't Harley Davidson brand.

Graves was arrested on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony, and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. The case has been forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review of formal criminal charges

VEHICLE CRASH

The winter weather began taking victims bright and early Tuesday morning.

Elkhart County deputies responded to a single vehicle crash at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Shantee Rivera, 32, of Elkhart was traveling north on C.R. 9 south of C.R. 22 in a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban when she lost control of the vehicle, going off-road and colliding with a tree.

A 9-year-old boy was in the vehicle and was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for knee pain and Rivera was transported for ankle pain.

Rivera was also cited for failing to reduce speed for poor driving conditions, and having no insurance.

ARRESTS

Heather L. Erekson, 56, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:31 p.m. Monday on a charge of operating a vehicle intoxicated with priors after a crash near the 100 block of East Madison Street. Erekson was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

EMBEZZLEMENT

Dollar General in Granger reported to Goshen police at 10:53 a.m. Monday embezzlement by an employee.

BURGLARY

An Elkhart man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Dec. 21 and Tuesday someone stole tools and other items from a unit at Storage Rentals of America, 52292 C.R. 9, Elkhart.