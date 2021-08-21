POLICE NEWS: Catalytic converter among thefts reported to police

Aug. 21—Local police responded to a couple theft reports.

—Gary Stanton, Shipshewana, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 12:05 a.m. Friday.

—Blake Schwartz reported to Elkhart County police the catalytic converter was stolen from his pickup truck while it was parked at Dutchman RV, 51700 Lovejoy Drive, in Middlebury sometime between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday.

ARREST

Goshen police arrested a boy on a charge of possession of marijuana after responding to a call to Goshen Middle School, 1216 S. Indiana Ave., around 11:50 a.m. Thursday. The boy was taken into custody at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Gabriela Herrera, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a crash in the 200 block of Lincolnway East. The driver of the other vehicle then fled the scene.

—Christine Littlefield, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police a crash at Garfield Avenue and South Main Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the one of the vehicles left the scene before police arrived.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Curtis Mengel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone threw mud at his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 301 S. Seventh St., around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.