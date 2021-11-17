POLICE NEWS: Catalytic converter thefts reported locally

Nov. 16—Catalytic converters were among thefts reported to local police.

—Staff at Rent-A-Center reported to Goshen police a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at the company, 612 W. Lincoln Ave., around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

—Jose Barrios reported to Elkhart County police Monday two catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at Fenix Auto, 23339 U.S. 33, in Dunlap sometime between 2 p.m. last Thursday and 5 p.m. Saturday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a case of theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, last Thursday.

FRAUD

—Jeffrey Mahoney reported to Elkhart County police Monday his Social Security and identity information was used to rent items totaling more than $5,500.

—Goshen police received a report from a 43-year-old woman about a case of fraud involving her father's credit card around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

—Staff at Check Smart reported to Goshen police Monday a case of check fraud that occurred at the business, 1607 Elkhart Road, on Nov. 6.

—Elnora Miller, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.

ARRESTS

—Justin Smith, 29, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery and strangulation after police responded to an incident in the 500 block of Mercer Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim was injured but declined medical treatment at the scene. Smith was also had complaints of pain and was taken to Goshen Hospital to be checked before he was jailed, the report shows.

—Jena Leeper, 32, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 5:35 p.m. Monday. Leeper was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

HIT-AND-RUN

Tiffany Beachy reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck and damaged a utility pole at 68066 U.S. 33 in Benton around 10:05 p.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Dontayvis Cantrell, 21, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody on Nov. 9.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE

Elkhart County police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 16000 block of C.R. 4 north of Middlebury around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. At the scene, police learned the vehicle was involved in a pursuit with Michigan State Police and had been abandoned. The case was transferred to the Michigan State Police.