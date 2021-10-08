POLICE NEWS: Catalytic converters cut from cars at local dealership

Oct. 8—A local auto dealership had catalytic converters stolen from multiple vehicles.

Jose Barrilos reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday four of the parts were taken from vehicles at his business, Fenix Auto Repair, 23339 U.S. 33, near Dunlap. Another vehicle's catalytic converter was cut but not stolen, police said in a report.

ARRESTS

—Melvin Schrock II, 41, 202 Stonewall Court, Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of possession of fentanyl after police said he was found to have the substance at Jackson and Lincoln streets in Nappanee around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

—Walter Bush, 20, 2 Post Road, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of a legend drug and theft after police responded to a call about a vandalism at Roxbury Park, 403 Post Road, around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday.

—Odlanier Castro Nieves, 332, 17462 Shamrock Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Dierdorff Road and Keystone Drive around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday.

—Mandy Jarvis, 32, Bristol, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine as well as for warrants following a traffic stop at an uninhabited property in the area of C.R. 905 West and C.R. 770 North Wednesday.

In a report, police also said while Jarvis was being booked into the LaGrange County Jail, she admitted she'd hidden about 20 grams of meth in a body cavity.

DOMESTIC BATTERY

Jason Workman, Bremen, reported to Goshen police a domestic battery occurred in a vehicle at Indiana and Lincoln Avenues around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police sent charges to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review.

CRASH

A car driven by Heather Shelley, Goshen, struck a concrete pole as she drove through the parking lot of Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Goshen police said in a report.

Story continues

Shelley was treated at the scene for a chest injury, the report shows.

THEFTS

—Nathan Velte, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his wallet and prescription medications were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in the 200 block of South Ninth Street sometime between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

—Aaron Hatup, Warsaw, reported to Goshen police a staple gun was stolen from a Forest River RV plant, 2422 Century Drive, around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday.

—Sharica Clark, Niles, Michigan, reported to Goshen police the theft of a mobile phone from Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 10:55 a.m. Wednesday.

—Erin Coddens reported to Elkhart County police her purse with cash inside it was stolen from a home, 20208 Castle Drive, near Bristol sometime between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

—Austin Walters, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a bicycle was stolen from a home, 1213 Hickory St., sometime between Sept. 22 and Sept. 23.

BURGLARY

Felix Ramirez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday, several items were stolen during a burglary to a storage unit at 3031 Peddler's Village Road sometime within the last month.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Goshen police responded to a call in which a black Chevrolet truck struck several mailboxes in the 1400 block of W. Clinton St. around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the truck had left the scene.

—Pamela Miller, Middlebury, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck her vehicle while it was parked at Aldi, 2036 Lincolnway East, around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without providing information.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police responded to a call about a suspicious person at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Staff then issued a trespassing warning to a 22-year-old man at the store.

FALSE INFORMING

Christina Torres Gonzales, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person made a false report to her in the 200 block of Remington Lane around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

—Aleathea Tuggle, 37, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody around 3:10 p.m. Monday.

—Precious Murry, 28, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday.