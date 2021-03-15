POLICE NEWS: Charges considered after men were nearly run down by vehicle

Mar. 14—Goshen police investigated an incident where two men were apparently chased down by a vehicle.

The men, both 20 years old and from Goshen, reported to the criminal recklessness occurred around 619 River Ave. at about 10:20 p.m. Friday.

Police said the incident involved threats and harassment, as well as vehicle being driven toward the men. After officers responded, charges involved in the case were sent to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review, police said in a report.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Goshen police responded to a call about an act of criminal recklessness involving sounds of gunfire and a weapon being displayed at Ashton Pines, 4375 Balsam Fir Lane, around 11:45 p.m. Friday. A report shows the suspect was located by police.

CRASHES

—An SUV driven by Vico Gonzalez, South Bend, collided with a car driven by Christine Frushour, Goshen, as Gonzalez pulled out in front of Frushour at Reliance and Elkhart roads around 7:55 a.m. Friday, Goshen police said in a report.

Gonzalez was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with possible head trauma, police said in the report, pointing out medics didn't find any head injuries at the scene.

Frushour was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries from the crash, police said.

—An SUV driven by Angelo Riolo, Elkhart, collided with a car driven by Angela Lung, Elkhart, at Ferndale and Elkhart roads around 10:15 a.m. Friday, Goshen police said in a report.

Lung had back pain after the crash, the report indicates.

Riolo did not report any injuries.

GARAGE FIRE

Goshen firefighters responded to a fire involving a detached garage and a vehicle at a home, 1203 E. Plymouth Ave., around 9:40 p.m. Friday, according to a police report.

ARRESTS

—Robert Jones Jr., 19, 1809 Lincolnway East, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and College Avenue around 1:55 a.m. Sunday. Jones was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Mary Wengerd, 22, 627 S. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at West Pike and North Second streets around 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

—Daisy Romo Cedeno, 20, 628 N. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash at 502 N. Main St. around 9:20 p.m. Saturday. Romo Cedeno was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—James Bailey, 29, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, theft and operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop, in which police said the vehicle Bailey was driving had a stolen license plate, at Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street around 5:55 a.m. Saturday.

—Hudson Foust, 28, 1301 E. Hively Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 2600 block of Ponderosa Court around 4 a.m. Saturday.

—Austin Michalski, 24, Fort Wayne, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at West Pike Street and Chicago Avenue around 3:05 a.m. Saturday.

—Goshen police arrested two 13-year-old boys each on a charge of possession of marijuana at Goshen Middle School, 1216 S. Indiana Ave., around 2:50 p.m. Friday. The boys were released to their parents with citations to appear in Juvenile Court.

—Matthew Gann, 29, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy after police responded to a call at Roxbury Park around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

—Robert Kessler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a male tried to break into a second-story apartment by climbing in through a window above a stairway overhang at 521 S. Main St. around 5:35 a.m. Sunday.

—Jesse Estes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a door at his home, 524 S. Sixth St., had been kicked in sometime between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Nicholas Harder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two windows were broken at his home, 258 Remington Lane, around 10 p.m. Saturday.

—Claudia Perez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the tires to her vehicles were deflated while it was parked at Maple Court Place apartments, 2932 Elkhart Road, sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 4:55 a.m. Saturday.

—Lonnie Killian, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the tires of his vehicle were slashed while it was parked at Maple Court Place apartments 2932 Elkhart Road, sometime between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

—Rogelio Maldonado, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an act of vandalism to his home, 614 Alana Drive, around 10:10 p.m. Friday.

—Stephen Clark, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief involving his vehicle at a home, 408 E. Lincoln Ave., around 9:40 a.m. Friday.

SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE

Goshen police responded to a call about sounds of gunfire heard at Roxbury Park mobile home park around 10:25 p.m. Friday.

THEFT

Bokamoso Mashala, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from the porch of her home, 1508 Cedarbrook Court, around 5:10 p.m. Friday.

VEHICLE ABANDONED

Goshen police responded to calls that a vehicle was driven into a creek in the area of Century Drive and Eisenhower Drive North around 5:55 p.m. Friday. Police found the vehicle was unoccupied when they arrived.

HIT-AND-RUN

Felicia Young, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while it was parked at a home, 1640 Autumn Blaze Lane, around 3:55 p.m. Friday.