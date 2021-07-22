POLICE NEWS: Charges filed after fatal crash

Jul. 22—An Elkhart man is accused of having illegal substances in his system when he was involved in a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman in the spring.

James Lewis, 44, is charged with a Level 4 felony count of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and with Level 4 and Level 5 felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a case filed in Kosciusko County on Tuesday.

Lewis had lost control of the SUV he was driving and crossed the center line of Ind. 15 when his vehicle collided head-on with an SUV driven b y Donald Galbraith, Marion, near C.R. 550 South near Claypool on April 10.

Sandra Galbraith, a passenger in Galbraith's SUV, died as a result of the crash. Galbraith had what police described as extensive injuries.

Lewis was also injured in the crash. Police said he was found in a ditch outside of his SUV, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Lewis told police at the scene he fell asleep while driving north from Wabash. He'd earlier spent the day fishing with a friend, the affidavit shows. Police also saw beer cans and a whiskey bottle in Lewis' SUV after the crash, and Lewis allegedly admitted he'd drank alcohol up to two hours before the crash, according to the affidavit.

As part of the investigation, a blood sample from Lewis was tested shortly after the crash, and results showed Lewis had methamphetamine and a marijuana metabolite in his system.

The case was filed in Kosciusko County Superior Court 3. An arrest warrant was also issued for Lewis.

OWI ARREST

An Elkhart woman is jailed following a high-speed pursuit near Elkhart.

Jasmine Creal, 25, 746 W. Bristol St., Elkhart, was arrested by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving following a traffic stop on U.S. 20 near C.R. 1 around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. In a news release, police estimated Creal was allegedly driving at more than 100 miles per hour on the highway before she was stopped. Police also said five children, aged 2 to 17, were in the car at the time of the stop.

After Creal was arrested, the juveniles were released to an adult who came to the scene.

ARRESTS

—Ian Bolger, 33, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash on C.R. 28 east of C.R. 11 near Goshen around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

—David Kuhlman, 30, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of criminal trespassing after police responded to a call that he refused to leave a property, 53087 Monterey Drive, in Bristol around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

—Russell Yates, 56, 2688 S. 800 West, Kimmell, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a synthetic drug, as well as for a warrant following a traffic stop in the 16000 block of C.R. 138 around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday. A passenger in the vehicle, Sara Kaufman, 35, 310 Boston St., Syracuse, was also arrested and jailed on a warrant.

CRASH

A car driven by Tyler Carson, Elkhart, collided with an SUV driven by Jose Salazar, Ligonier, at C.R. 17 and C.R. 142 around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. Carson's car then struck another SUV driven by Diane Smith, Goshen, on the other side of the intersection, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Smith was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for neck pain, and Salazar was treated at the scene, police said.

Carson did not report any injuries. He was cited by police for failing to yield the right of way.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Russell Clanton reported to Elkhart County police Sunday a person fired a gun on his property and damaged satellite dishes while placing him and his neighbors in danger in the area of C.R. 33 north of U.S. 20 in Middlebury sometime last week.

ROAD RAGE

Goshen police responded to a reported road rage incident at Lincolnway East and Madison Street around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Julia Stout, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief at 305 Arbor Court around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

—Rocky Hunter, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged while it was parked at Goshen Stamping Co., 1025 S. 10th St., around 8:05 a.m. Tuesday.

—Goshen police received a report about an incident of vandalism in the 100 block of North Cottage Avenue around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

—Cameron Pauls, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the garage of his home, 1209 West Ave., had been vandalized sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

In a separate report, Goshen police noted a fence had also been vandalized at 1205 West Ave.

—Haley Fein reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday her vehicle was vandalized at Bashor Children's Home, 62226 C.R. 15, near Goshen sometime between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.

THEFTS

—Welma Mast, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a license plate was stolen off a trailer while it was parked on her property, 2210 S. Main St., around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday.

—Bridget McDonald reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday her 2007 Chrysler Sebring was stolen from a home, 64712 C.R. 21, near Goshen sometime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

—Nicholas Steele reported to Elkhart County police a catalytic converter was stolen from a county vehicle while it was parked at 23427 C.R. 45, near Ox Bow Park, sometime between 4 p.m. Friday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

—Neil Miller reported to Elkhart County police Monday the catalytic converter, rear view mirrors and a ladder were stolen from his truck while it was parked at 12520 C.R. 4 in Middlebury sometime between July 14 and 7 p.m. Saturday.

—Staff at CVS reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft that occurred at the business, 410 S. Main St., on July 12.

—Bronson Gangwer reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a generator was stolen from Bright Star Realty and Auctions, 11751 C.R. 12, near Middlebury around 11 p.m. July 11.

—Brandon Eash reported to Elkhart County police money was stolen from a home, 58187 Jefferson Ridge Drive, near Goshen sometime between July 10 and 11.

—Chad Atz reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday recreational vehicles were stolen from a Forest River Inc. property, 11555 Harter Drive, in Middlebury on May 17, May 26 and June 22.

FRAUD

—Miles Smith reported to Elkhart County police Monday a case of home improvement fraud involving work at a home, 58071 C.R. 23, near Goshen.

—Wenjie Zhang, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a case of fraud that occurred between June 27 and June 28.