POLICE NEWS: Columbia City man arrested on child porn charges

Apr. 21—A Columbia City man is in custody on multiple charges related to felony possession and dissemination of child pornography following his arrest by Indiana State Police detectives Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne District, the investigation by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip and subsequent investigation ultimately led to a search warrant being served by the Indiana State Police, with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security, at a residence in the 400 block of South Oak Street, Columbia City, Walker explained.

As a result of the investigation, Adam Kessie, 45, Columbia City, was arrested and transported to the Kosciusko County Jail — the alleged offenses occurred in that county — on the following preliminary charges:

—Four counts of dissemination of child pornography of a child under 12, a Level 4 felony

—Four counts of possession of child pornography of a child under 12, a Level 4 felony

According to Walker, Kessie will remain in custody pending his initial appearance in the Kosciusko County Courts.

The Indiana State Police ICAC was assisted by troopers from the ISP Fort Wayne and Bremen districts, the Department of Homeland Security and the Whitley County Sheriff's Office.

The case remains an active investigation.

THEFTS

—Mya Maitlen, 708 E. Jefferson St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday to report that a package had been stolen from off of her front porch.

—Mary Canterbury contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:20 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole her son's school laptop while it was at 55750 Ash Road, Osceola, sometime between 2:58 p.m. March 31 and 6:15 a.m. April 12.

—William Wright, 27799 Plainfield Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone broke into his vehicle and stole a lockbox sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.

—Marianna Magallanes contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone broke into her vehicle and stole her wallet while the vehicle was parked at 732 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

—Christopher Camacho contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone broke into his vehicle and stole his wallet while the vehicle was parked at 512 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, sometime between 4 and 4:35 a.m. Wednesday.

—Miranda Roberts contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone entered her vehicle and stole various items while the vehicle was parked at 29960 Prairieview Farms Blvd., Elkhart, sometime between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

BURGLARIES

—Marlon Banks, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday to report that a property he manages at 205 Middlebury St., Goshen, had been burglarized.

—Janet Hile contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3 p.m. Wednesday to report that four people entered her home in the 29000 block of C.R. 4, Elkhart, at around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and confined her to her bathroom while they stole and damaged various items in the home.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

—Phylicia Adkins, 312 E. Jefferson St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone had kicked in the front door to her apartment.

FRAUD

—Shamarie Calhoun, Arizona, contacted Goshen police at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone has been using his personal information to obtain residency in Goshen.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Belen Boussart contacted Goshen police at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday to report that her vehicle had been damaged while parked at 324 Stone Drive, Goshen.

AWOL

—A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday to report that Kylie Amanda Booher Salinas, 43, Goshen, failed to return to custody at 3 a.m. Sunday and is now considered absent without leave.