POLICE NEWS: Construction worker injured in highway crash

Jul. 31—A Rieth-Riley employee was injured when he was struck by a car while on the job south of Logansport on Wednesday morning.

Charles Davis, Frankfort, was part of a highway work crew at a construction zone on U.S. 35 where he held a stop sign to help control traffic near C.R. 500 South in Cass County. While in the construction zone, a car driven by Yigermal Getachew, Indianapolis, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by James Paullus, Logansport, around 8:15 a.m. But in the process, Getachew had swerved, with the car glancing off the truck before striking Davis on the highway's shoulder, the Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Davis was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne to receive treatment for several broken bones, police said in the release.

The crash is under investigation.

Rieth-Riley Construction Co. is based in Goshen. Davis works out of the company's Lafayette office, business staff said.

CRASHES

—A car driven by Joni Crace, Warsaw, collided with an SUV driven by Bertha Romo Sanchez, Goshen, as Crace pulled out of a parking lot, 67970 Ind. 15, south of Tarman Road in New Paris around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Crace, and a passenger in her car, Joseph Crace, Warsaw, were both taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical injuries from the crash, police said. Crace was also cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

Romo Sanchez did not report any injuries. She was cited by police for driving without a license.

—A car driven by Gregory Bloch Jr., Elkhart, collided with a car driven by Jatayvius Curtis, Elkhart, when Elkhart County police said Bloch made a left turn in front of Curtis at Old U.S. 20 and C.R. 1 around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a news release, Curtis was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

Bloch was also taken to a hospital to receive treatment. He was also cited by police for failing to yield to traffic and driving with a suspended license.

BARN FIRE

Jacob Yoder reported to Elkhart County police a fire at his barn, 63557 C.R. 43, east of Goshen around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday. No other details were provided in the police report.

ARRESTS

—Walter Portillo, 38, 613 E. Madison St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of driving without a license, having an altered interim license plate and possession of cocaine following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Greene Road around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

—Juliet Green, 61, 23115 Clarion Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday. Green was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

INTIMIDATION

Local police dispatchers received an anonymous call that threatened an employee at MasterBrand Cabinets, 1002 Eisenhower Drive North, around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday. Goshen police responded and set up security protocols at the business. The incident is under investigation, according to a police report.

TRESPASSING

A MasterBrand Cabinets employee who'd been fired was issued a trespassing warning from the property, 1002 Eisenhower Drive North, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Goshen police said in a report.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Roger Maxwell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police windows were shattered at a commercial building 320 N. Chicago Ave., around noon Wednesday.

—Sampson Woelk, Goshen, also reported broken windows at the building, 320 N. Chicago Ave., around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday.

THEFTS

—Cristina Riffle, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a motorcycle was stolen from 416 Main St. around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

—Staff at Veada Industries Inc. reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday catalytic converters were stolen from three vehicles at the business, 19240 Tarman Road, in New Paris sometime between 2 p.m. last Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

—Ryan Wright, 39, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 9:50 p.m. Monday.

—Christopher Meyers II, 28, homeless, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 1 p.m. Monday.