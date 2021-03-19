POLICE NEWS: Couple arrested in drug dealing investigation also face child neglect charges

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·3 min read

Mar. 18—A Goshen man and woman face drug dealing and child neglect charges following an investigation where more than a pound of methamphetamine was found in their home.

Jeriman Resendez, 38, and Amanda Cruea, 35, both of 115 W. Plymouth Ave., were arrested Monday as part of an investigation by the Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement Unit. Resendez is jailed with a $500,000 bond on several charges, including dealing methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Cruea is jailed with a $200,000 bond on charges of dealing meth, neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of meth with intent to distribute.

After receiving a tip last July, ICE investigators watched the house and used so-called "trash pulls" to collect evidence, including a suspected ledger, between last month and this month. On Monday night, Resendez and Cruea were pulled over in Elkhart, while investigators with a warrant searched their home, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Police said four children, aged 10 and younger, were found alone in the house. Investigators also found hypodermic needles, baggies of meth and pipes on a coffee table; an apparent ledger in one room; weapons and more baggies of meth in a bedroom; and meth and marijuana in a purse, along with drug paraphernalia, in the basement, according to the affidavit.

A little more than a pound of meth and two ounces of marijuana were found in the home, police said in the affidavit.

As Resendez and Cruea were booked into Jail, the children were apparently taken into Indiana Department of Child Services custody, according to the affidavit.

Formal charges in the case are expected to be filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

CRASH

An SUV driven by Bethany Battjes, Bristol, struck a tree that had fallen across C.R. 2 east of C.R. 19 around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Battjes was examined at the scene for abdominal and back pain, police said.

ARREST

Gustavo Pizano-Yepez, 42, Warsaw, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving following a traffic stop on Ind. 15 near C.R. 146 in New Paris around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

ARGUMENT

Morgan McClure, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a person threw iced coffee on her and her daughter during an argument over parking at Target, 3938 Midway Road, around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday.

THEFTS

—Debbie Gibson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her daughter's mobile phone was stolen from 909 Lincoln Ave. around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday.

—Staff at Hoosier Concrete Pumping Inc. reported to Goshen police a company vehicle was stolen from a property at 1824 Hemlock Court around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday.

FRAUD

Linda Vega, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a possible scam with the renewal of her passport.

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.