POLICE NEWS: Crash claims woman's life in Kosciusko County

Apr. 12—A Marion woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that also involved an Elkhart man in Kosciusko County Sunday.

An SUV driven by James Lewis, Elkhart, crossed the center line of Ind. 15 and collided with an oncoming SUV driven by Donald Galbraith, Marion, north of C.R. 550 South near Claypool around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Kosciusko County police said in a news release.

A passenger in Galbraith's vehicle, Sandra Galbraith, 50, died in the crash at the scene. Donald Galbraith was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne to receive medical treatment for his injuries, police said.

Lewis was also taken to Lutheran Hospital for medical treatment.

ARRESTS

—David Ralston, 36, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of leaving the scene of a crash, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and driving without insurance following a traffic stop at Pike and Pleasant streets around 5:05 a.m. Monday. During the stop, police learned Ralston's vehicle had allegedly struck an Interurban Trolley and then left the scene shortly before he was stopped.

—Tempa Bowers, 53, 607 Mill St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at C.R. 36 and C.R. 31 around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. A passenger in the vehicle, Jeffery Waterman, 41, 607 Mill St., was also arrested and jailed on possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringes.

—Jared Newburg, 43, 5072 Ind. 120, Shipshewana, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 17 and Mississippi Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

—Ashley Davis, 28, 516 1/2 S. 10th St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana after police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at 18029 C.R. 22 around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Davis was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

Story continues

—Devone Pittman, 27, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and providing a false identity following a traffic stop on U.S. 20 near C.R. 19 around 5:35 a.m. Sunday.

—Jared Hostetler, 28, 512 E. Washington St., Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to crash where a vehicle struck a parked pickup truck at 409 E. Washington St. in Millersburg around 4 a.m. Sunday.

—Ryan Bunger, 23, 411 N. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 61000 block of Ind. 15 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

—Daniel Parrish, 38, Savannah, Georgia, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Linconway East and Madison Street around 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

—Maurizio Avalos, 25, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

—Roy Allen, 43, 315 E. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of dealing a synthetic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of a narcotic, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license, as well as on a warrant out of Noble County following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Lincolnway East around 2:05 p.m. Saturday.

—A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested by Goshen police and placed in the Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of South 12th Street around 3:55 p.m. Saturday. Police said additional charges were sent to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review.

—Rylan Martin, 22, Plymouth, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash along U.S. 20 near C.R. 29 around 3:35 p.m. Friday.

Martin allegedly told police he had tried to pass a semi-trailer, but then swerved to avoid a head-on crash, drove off the side of the highway and landed in a ditch, a news release shows. He was treated at the scene for facial injuries. Police said Martin failed a sobriety test before he was jailed.

—Lori Lacey, 48, 1217 Bower St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving with a suspended license as well as on warrants following a traffic stop on C.R. 45 near C.R. 15 around 5:40 a.m. Friday.

GUN POINTED

Daniel Atkins, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person pointed a firearm at him at 517 New York St. around 11:35 a.m. Saturday.

BATTERY

—Goshen police said criminal charges are pending against a 30-year-old man accused of domestic battery after police had responded to a situation in the 2600 block of Wynnewood Court around 12:05 p.m. Saturday.

—Goshen police responded to a fight involving multiple people in the 1000 block of South Main Street around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Four people reported having minor injuries, including scrapes and scratches.

—Elkhart County police received a report about a battery to a public safety officer at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 2:25 a.m. Friday.

ESCAPE

Elkhart County police reported an inmate attempted to escape from the Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 1:40 p.m. April 8.

CRASH

A pickup truck driven by Ronald Kyle, Goshen, left the side of C.R. 126 and struck a utility pole near Ind. 15 around 11:20 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Kyle was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for back pain, police said. He was also cited for an open container violation.

THEFTS

—Barry Hartpence, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the possible theft of phone from his home, 504 Noelwood Drive, around 7:05 p.m. Sunday.

—Tyler Mullins, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his wallet was stolen sometime after he left the Phillips 66 gas station, 224 N. Main St., around 10:50 a.m. Sunday.

—Goshen police responded to a call about an intoxicated male accused of causing a disturbance after failing to pay his bill at the Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St., around 1:25 a.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Kenneth Weirich, Goshen, reported to Gohen police a case of vandalism to the windows of his home, 409 Kansas Drive, around 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

—Lucinda Nino, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while it was parked at a home, 1107 Beaver Lane, around 11:55 a.m. Sunday.

—Colton Goody, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an egg was thrown at his car, which broke out a tail light while it was parked at 322 Mossberg Lane sometime early Sunday morning.

—Johnathon Carter, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized while parked outside of his home, 517 E. Purl St., around 12:25 a.m. Sunday.