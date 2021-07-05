POLICE NEWS: Crash injures driver on Toll Road; dog OK

Jul. 4—An Illinois man was seriously injured in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County on Saturday night.

Steven Clery, Berwyn, Illinois, lost control of the car he was driving, and it went into the center median before rolling multiple times in the opposite lanes of the highway near the 112 mile marker around 9:20 p.m., the Indiana State Police said in a news release.

The car didn't strike any other vehicles, but police said a tractor-trailer driven by Temitayo Oluwasanmi, Baltimore, Maryland, swerved to avoid the car and crashed into a ditch.

By the time police arrived on the scene, several motorists had stopped to help Clery, the release said. He was later airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne to receive medical treatment for had and arm trauma.

Meanwhile, Clery's dog was possibly ejected from the car, but was later found in good condition in a ditch. The dog was taken into care by LaGrange Animal Control staff, police said.

Oluwasanmi was not injured in the tractor-trailer crash, police said.

Clery's crash remains under investigation.

CRASH

A car driven by Elizabeth Marcink, LaGrange, collided with an SUV driven by Alejandro Ruiz Aguilar, Kissimmee, Florida, when Marcink ran a red light while turning left from Ind. 15 onto U.S. 20 around 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

The report indicates Marcink and passenger in her car, Allison Marcink of LaGrange, had injuries from the crash. Marcink was also cited by police for disregarding a traffic control device, according to the release.

Ruiz Aguilar did not report any injuries.

ARRESTS

—Bruce Davis, 29, 507 Dewey Ave., was arrested by Goshen police and jailed in Cass County, Michigan, on charges of resisting law enforcement, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringes and reckless driving following a pursuit that started around 1:35 a.m. Sunday. According to a report, there was an attempted traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street, but police were then led on a pursuit that ended in Cass County.

—Joshua Thomas, 30, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Main and Pike streets around 11:10 p.m. Saturday.

—Alvin Phillips, 40, 2740 Pinewood Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash in the 1600 block of Elkhart Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said there were no injuries in the crash.

—Charles Neal, 30, 825 W. Hubbard Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at the Roxbury Park mobile home park around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

—Casey Torres, 20, Cromwell, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of dealing marijuana following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Peddler's Village roads around 7:25 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, George Lucero, 18, 301 S. Fourth St., Elkhart, was also arrested and then jailed on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of a handgun without a permit.

—Lisa Adkins, 45, 356, Stone Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street around 3:10 p.m. Saturday.

—Michalla Pierce, 24, and Sidnee Brubaker, 22, both of South Bend, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Bashor and Greene roads around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Pierce and Brubaker were then released at the scene with citations to appear in court.

—Benjamin Burgess, 62, 30155 C.R. 18, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road around 1:35 a.m. Saturday.

—Brett Goble, 27, 702 Middlebury St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving without a license following a short pursuit that started when police attempted a traffic stop at North Seventh Street and East Lincoln Avenue around 12:35 a.m. Saturday.

—Keith Tunis, 44, 417 S. Riverside Blvd., was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator after police investigated a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 700 block of W. Pike St. around 9 p.m. Friday.

—Blaise Henry, 19, 821 S. 12th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East around 5:05 p.m. Friday. Henry, who was a passenger in the stopped vehicle, was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Travis Fry, 46, 1501 Clover Creek Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana as well as on a warrant after police responded to a possible situation at 1834 Westplains Drive around 2:35 p.m. Friday.

BATTERY

—Staff at Taco Bell reported to Goshen police a person threw a beer can through the drive-thru window during an altercation at the restaurant, 701 Pike St., around 1:10 a.m. Sunday.

—Jaliahs Curry, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered by a male at a home, 608 N. Second St., around 10:35 p.m. Friday.

THEFTS

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police two juveniles were caught shoplifting at the store, 2304 Linconway East, around 2:50 p.m. Saturday. The juveniles were released to their guardians after police responded, according to a report.

—Lenora Hirschler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of her bicycle from a home, 912 S. Seventh St., around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

—Staff at Low Bob's Discount Tobacco reported to Goshen police a man stole merchandise from the store, 434 W. Pike St., around 6:05 p.m. Friday.

—Staff at Keystone RV reported to Goshen police Friday two trailers were stolen from the business, 2769 Elders Road, sometime last weekend.

—Tyler Bitting, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from Monteith Tire, 1021 N. Greene Road, around 8:25 a.m. Friday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Cassea Drury, South Bend, reported to Goshen police a crash at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.

—Jack Neff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 10:45 a.m. Friday.

FRAUD

Staff at Martin's Supermarket reported to Goshen police Friday two fraudulent checks were used at the store, 1527 Bashor Road.