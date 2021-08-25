POLICE NEWS: Crash injures one near Middlebury

Aug. 24—A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Middlebury on Monday.

A pickup truck driven by Roger Eby, Middlebury, rear-ended a van driven by Mary Muniz, Goshen, while the van was stopped along the side of the road on C.R. 18 near C.R. 23 around 3:30 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Muniz was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries from the crash, police said.

Eby didn't report any injuries. He was cited by police for failing to adjust his speed to avoid a collision.

APARTMENT FIRE

Elkhart firefighters responded to a fire at the Old Farm Apartments complex around 11:25 a.m. Monday.

In a news release, the fire department said the fire was contained to a third floor balcony, attic space and a section of a building at 3404 E Lane, at apartment 3-A. Smoke, heat and water damage also affected 17 apartments.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, the release shows.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

ARRESTS

—Laveon Smith, 39, 630 Concord Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and Ind. 119 around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday. Smith was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Crystal Bonee, 44, 100 N. Main St., Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 3:20 p.m. Monday. Bonee was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Emily Mcconnell, 19, and Summer Olson, 20, 911 Hudson St., Elkhart, were arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed each on a charge of theft after police found they were in a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop at C.R. 44 and Mission Street around 7:10 p.m. Sunday.

BURGLARY

Robert Taylor, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police money and paychecks were stolen from a home, 21011 River Blvd., sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.

THEFTS

—Ryan Dye, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 1609 S. Main St., around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Story continues

—Sheila Starling, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police keys were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at Courtyard Healthcare Center, 2400 College Ave., around 3:10 p.m. Police said Starling called later and reported her vehicle had also been taken.

—Riley Myers, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from the 500 block of East Madison Street around 3 p.m. Monday.

—Keen Thomas, South Bend, reported to Goshen police a theft from Dollar General, 1075 N. Main St., around 12:10 p.m. Monday.

—Gabriel Senders reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from his car while it was parked at New Paris Telephone, 19066 C.R. 46, sometime between 10:10 p.m. Friday and 8:35 a.m. Saturday.

—Leroy Hershberger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday towing accessories and tools were stolen out of a tool box that was in the bed of his pickup truck while it was parked at Goshen Motors, 3220 Elkhart Road, sometime in the past month.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Chelsea Rodriguez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the vehicle she was driving struck an SUV as she turned from an alley onto the 100 block of West Clinton Street around 4:25 p.m. Monday. Rodriguez told police the SUV then left the scene without stopping to exchange information.

—Lance Evans, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Lippert Components Inc., 1201 Eisenhower Drive S., around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Guadalupe Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a tire on his vehicle had been cut at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 6 p.m. Monday.

—Stephen Cochrane, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police a person with a lawn mower struck his camper while it was parked at his home, 68047 C.R. 23, around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

—Nathaniel Velte, 24, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 4 a.m. Friday.

—Xavier Cooper, 19, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 2 p.m. Thursday.