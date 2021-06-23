POLICE NEWS: Crash injures teen passenger

Jun. 22—A teenager was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Elkhart Monday.

An SUV driven by Joseph Robinson, Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, collided with a pickup truck driven by Ronald Gulick Jr., Niles, Michigan, at C.R. 17 and Executive Parkway. Elkhart County police said Robinson had pulled into Gulick's path while turning left onto Executive Parkway around 1:55 p.m.

A 14-year-old girl riding in Robinson's SUV was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release. Robinson and Gulick declined treatment at the scene.

A pop-up camper Robinson was hauling was also damaged in the crash, police said.

ARRESTS

—Jamie Buwa, 43, 517 New York St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at Denver and Chicago avenues around 11:50 p.m. Monday. Buwa was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Josue Gomez Lopez, 25, 212 N. Third St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Sycamore Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

—Alberto Rivera, 22, 1608 S. 12th St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving following a traffic stop at 23929 U.S. 33 around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES

Jane Martin reported to Elkhart County police a juvenile required medical attention at a home, 25600 C.R. 44, in Nappanee around 11:25 a.m. Saturday. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and the Indiana Department of Child Services was notified of the call, according to a police report.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Tara Holley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a window on her van was broken while it was parked at a home, 502 E. Jefferson St., sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

BURGLARY

Jonathan Rider, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police coin collections and precious metals were stolen from his home, 51205 C.R. 19, after a break-in through a garage service door sometime between 4:20 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday.

THEFTS

—David Kehr reported to Elkhart County police the catalytic converter was stolen from his pickup truck while it was parked at a home, 26085 C.R. 40, sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Friday.

—Annabelle Moffitt reported to Elkhart County police a bank card was taken from her home, 59578 C.R. 113, in Dunlap around 1 p.m. last Thursday and was used to make four purchases.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a case of theft that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on June 16.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a case of theft and trespassing that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on June 14.

VEHICLE ENTRY

Heidi Ramirez, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police multiple people tried to enter her vehicle while it was parked on her property, 702 S. Hawthorn sometime between June 15 and 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

STOLEN VEHICLE FOUND

Jack Watson reported to Elkhart County police he found a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle on his property, 50823 C.R. 123, around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The bike was later found to have been stolen.

HIT-AND-RUN

Elkhart County police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a single vehicle in the area of 13799 C.R. 40 around 4 a.m. Saturday.

BATTERY

—Jailen Gregory reported to Goshen police he was slapped in the face by a student at Bashor Children's Home, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

—Staff at Bashor Children's Home reported to Elkhart County police a 14-year-old student struck a 15-year-old student at the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 9:20 a.m. Friday.