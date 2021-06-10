POLICE NEWS: Crash injures two near Wakarusa

Jun. 9—Two women were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Wakarusa on Wednesday afternoon.

A car driven by Leanna McAfee, Elkhart, collided with an SUV driven by Julie Kelch, Plymouth, at C.R. 7 and Ind. 119 around 12:40 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Kelch was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment, police said.

McAfee was treated for pain at the scene. She was also cited by police for failing to yield to oncoming traffic and for driving with a suspended license, the release shows.

ARRESTS

—Zachary Higgins, 28, 18310 Sheffield Lane, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 700 block of West Lexington Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

—Drew Phares, 41, 210 S. 10th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement causing injury, as well as on a warrant after he allegedly led police on a short pursuit while riding a bicycle in the 200 block of East Jefferson Street around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

—David Kuhlman, 30, South Bend, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness following a police pursuit Tuesday. Police said Kuhlman had fled Middlebury police, taking U.S. 20 into LaGrange County around 10:40 a.m. Police used stop sticks at U.S. 20 and C.R. 250 West, and when Kuhlman's vehicle drove over them, he lost control and crashed. He was then taken into custody, a report shows.

VOYEURISM

Goshen police responded to a call that a male photographed a 17-year-old girl without permission at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Staff at the store issued a trespassing warning to the male, according to a police report.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Carlos Flores, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the front window was broken at his home, 505 Dewey Ave., around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Story continues

—Courtney DeFreese reported to Elkhart County police her mobile phone was damaged at Bashor Children's Home, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 10 p.m. Monday.

BURGLARY

Jesse Meziere, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen during a burglary to his home, 309 N. Eighth St., around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

THEFT

Nicole Evans, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of a Razor scooter from a home, 213 Crescent St., around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Tina Arvoy reported to Elkhart County police a white box truck crashed into her vehicle at the Speedway gas station, 18541 U.S. 20, near Bristol around 11:05 p.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange information.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

—Miguel Anjel Gaitan, 23, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

—Danielle Starr, 33, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody around 1 p.m. Friday.