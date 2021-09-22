POLICE NEWS: Crash kills local woman in Tennessee

Sep. 22—A Goshen woman died after she was struck by a car in Tennessee last weekend.

Beth Beard, 65, was walking across a street when she was struck by an SUV in front of the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee on Saturday, according to a report in The Bristol Herald Courier. The report shows she was near the speedway's north entrance.

Beard was taken to a hospital after the crash and later died from her injuries, the report shows. Her local obituary also shows she died as a result of a crash in Bristol, Tennesee.

The crash is under investigation by police there.

ARREST

Nicholas Compton, 40, 518 N. Eighth St., was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop outside the Goshen Police Department, 111 E. Jefferson St., around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

THEFTS

—George Derr II, Middlebury, reported to Goshen police Monday his debit card was stolen from his vehicle while the vehicle was at Scott's Automotive, 1932 Eisenhower Drive N. The card was then used to make purchases and ATM withdrawals at multiple locations, according to the report.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, last Thursday.

—Taylor Lehman and Kyle Lehman reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from TriStar Supply, 16538 Skyview Road, in Goshen sometime between Aug. 15 and Friday.

—Staff at Fairfield Community Schools reported to Elkhart County police a chainsaw and a leaf blower were stolen from the district sometime between Sept. 3 and Sept. 15.

FRAUD

—Penny Adkins, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of unauthorized activity with her bank account around 12:10 p.m. Monday.

—Keshia Gonzalez, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Sept. 7 and Friday.

—Gayle Staner, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Aug. 23 and last Thursday.