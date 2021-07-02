POLICE NEWS: Crash near Wakarusa injures one

Jul. 2—One woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Wakarusa on Wednesday.

A van driven by Arcadia Woods, Michigan City, collided with an SUV driven by Roseanna Pappas, Wakarusa, at C.R. 36 and C.R. 3 around 3:55 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Pappas was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Woods was treated at the scene for pain. She was also cited by police for failing to yield the right of way.

ARRESTS

—Hector Lainez Lagos, 32, and Ana Reyes Soriano, 27, both of 309 S. Indiana Ave., were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an altercation at the home around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday. Lainez was jailed after his arrest, while Reyes Soriano was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Vada Osborne Jr., 35, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Osborne had been issued a no trespassing warning from the store on Oct. 22, 2020.

—Paul Miller, 51, homeless, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of criminal trespass around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said he was found at a house, 53486 C.R. 43, in Middlebury where he'd been evicted on April 12.

—Shonda Correll, 30, 106 S. Henry St., Milford, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the C.R. 17 and U.S. 20 intersection around 7:10 a.m. June 25.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Renea Skaggs reported to Elkhart County police a head stone was knocked over at Baintertown Cemetery in the 67000 block of C.R. 29 near New Paris sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

BURGLARY

Ray Brewer, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Monday tools were stolen during a break-in to a pole barn on his property, 11396 C.R. 4, and a vehicle was stolen sometime between 2 p.m. June 21 and 8:30 a.m. June 23.

TRESPASSING

Staff at Lassus called Goshen police around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday to request trespassing warnings be issued against certain people on the property, 1001 W. Pike St., due to prior involvements.