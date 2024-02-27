POLICE NEWS: Crash sends drivers to hospital

Feb. 26—A crash toward the south end of Goshen sent both drivers to the hospital Monday morning.

The crash occurred at 4:26 a.m. Monday.

Charles Martin, 57, of Goshen, was traveling northwest on Lincolnway East and, according to Goshen police, he told officers he'd thought he had a green light and was proceeding into College Avenue when his gray 2014 F-150 truck was struck head-on by a silver 2018 F-150 driven by Donna Greenawalt, 45, of Goshen.

Greenawalt told police that she was heading south in the left turn lane planning to turn east onto College Avenue and had a green arrow so she proceeded into the intersection, where the collision occurred.

Martin was transported to Goshen Hospital for neck and knee pain. Greenawalt was also taken to Goshen Hospital, for chest pain and nose pain.

ARRESTS

— A 29-year-old man was arrested by Goshen police at 3:04 a.m. Monday on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, and impeding the flow of traffic after officers were called to College Avenue and 15th Street for a report of an intoxicated man being violent.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

— A 28-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 9:34 a.m. Sunday that someone he knew had broken into the driver's side window of her Honda CRV while it was in the 260 block of Peddler's Village Road.

— A 28-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 4:51 p.m. Sunday that someone smashed the passenger windows on her vehicle while it was in the 300 block of East Madison Street.

— An 18-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 9:45 p.m. Sunday that someone slashed the front driver's side tires of his vehicle while it was at 4024 Elkhart Road.

— An employee of Nation Star reported to Elkhart County deputies that between August 2023 and Feb. 13 someone cut electrical wires, removed lights and outlets, and generally vandalized property in the 30000 block of Woodspring Drive in Granger.

OFFICER'S REPORT

— A 23-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that in September he lost his Indian passport in the 51000 block of Ind. 13.

— Elkhart County deputies received a report of animal abuse in the 50000 block of C.R. 15. The Elkhart County Humane Shelter was contacted for a welfare check on the animal later.

THEFT

— A 44-year-old Osceola woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 12:40 and 7 p.m. Feb. 21 someone stole a package from her porch in the 54000 block of Ash Road in Osceola.

— A 53-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone had stolen nearly $20,000 from 7-Eleven, 54543 C.R. 17 in the last few months.

— A 60-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2 p.m. Saturday finding an abandoned trailer at the intersection of Ind. 120 and C.R. 35. The license plate from the trailer had been taken, and the trailer was impounded.