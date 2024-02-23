POLICE NEWS: Criminal mischief, theft incidents reported

Feb. 22—ARRESTS

A 26-year-old man was arrested by Goshen police at 12:42 a.m. Thursday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following the traffic stop of a motorcycle for driving left of center near Clinton Street and Indiana Avenue.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

* A 24-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday someone vandalized his mailbox in the 57000 block of C.R. 18 in Goshen.

* A 59-year-old Goshen man reported to Goshen police at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday that someone damaged the windows on his vehicle while it was parked in the 1100 block of South 9th Street.

INTERFERING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT

Elkhart County deputies were unable to capture a man who allegedly fled from them in a gray Infinity sedan following a traffic stop near C.R. 9 and Windsor Avenue in Elkhart at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday. During the pursuit, the man also crashed into a police vehicle and continued to flee, police reported.

THEFT

An employee of Starlite BP, 30990 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 and 7:45 p.m. Feb. 19 someone stole five vapes.

FRAUD

A 45-year-old Elkhart man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Jan. 18 and Jan. 24 someone committed fraud.