POLICE NEWS: Death of man found in stolen vehicle not considered suspicious

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
Mar. 17—Foul play is not suspected in an investigation where a man was found dead in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

Goshen police responded to the scene at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 8:15 a.m. The 36-year-old man's body was found in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Kosciusko County, a police report shows.

While investigators don't suspect foul play, the cause of the man's death wasn't stated in the report.

The man's name was not released, though police said he was from Cromwell. The vehicle has been returned to its owner.

CRASH

A car driven by Ramon Santiago, Syracuse, collided with a van driven by Larry Rosenberry, Syracuse, at C.R. 19 and C.R. 38 around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. During the crash, the vehicles left the road and went into a ditch, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Rosenberry was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment for a head injury and chest pain, police said.

Santiago refused treatment at the scene. He was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

CHILD MOLESTING

An Elkhart man has been charged with molesting a youth last year.

Gary Hill, 31, was charged with a Level 1 felony count of child molesting Tuesday.

The victim, as a child under 12 years old, accused Hill of rape, claiming the inappropriate touching occurred at a baseball park in Elkhart in September 2020, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Elkhart police interviewed Hill as part of an investigation into the allegations. Hill admitted he went to a park with the victim, but refuted the accusation. He said the victim wanted to get back at Hill's mother for calling police about a different situation. Hill also told investigators if his DNA was found in the case, it was because he urinated on the victim, the affidavit shows.

A DNA profile from samples collected in the case closely matched a swab Hill provided prior to his interview, the affidavit shows.

ARRESTS

—Jamie Hurley, 44, 517 W. Boston St., Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of false informing, as well as for two warrants, following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Monroe Street around 1:55 a.m. Wednesday.

—Joel Guevara Macias, 30, 214 N. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of voyeurism after police responded to a call about a suspicious male in the 200 block of South Cottage Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

—Timothy Lung Jr., 29, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 61000 block of C.R. 127 around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

—Kaley Holmer, 22, 165 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday. Holmer was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

THEFTS

—Staff at Snappy Food Mart reported to Elkhart County police a customer pumped nearly $250 worth of diesel fuel into a pickup truck that was towing a recreational vehicle at the gas station, 53031 Ind. 13, in Middlebury around 10:55 a.m. Monday. The customer then drove off without paying for the fuel. Police investigated and said the suspect was identified based on the vehicle description, a report shows. The investigation is still underway, police said.

—Victor Harden reported to Elkhart County police a car dolly was stolen from Jefferson Community Church, 58915 Ind. 15, sometime between 2 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday.

—Alfonso Ortega Mares, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft from his vehicle that occurred sometime in the past month.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Jolinda Lung, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East around 3:05 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene. No injuries were reported in the crash.

—Goshen police responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 300 block of West Pike Street around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. One of the drivers involved told police another driver left the scene before police arrived, a report shows. No injuries were reported in the crash.

—Richard Archer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his pickup truck was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at the Goshen post office, 415 W. Pike St., around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday.

—Blanca Nava, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Forest River RV, 2780 College Ave., around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Staff at Goshen College reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief to a building on the campus, 1700 S. Main St., around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

—Jack Hurd, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday the shed at his home, 624 N. Third St., was vandalized with permanent black marker sometime within a couple days prior.

POSSIBLE BURGLARY

Goshen police responded to a call about a possible burglary at a home, 209 Queen St., around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect had left before police arrived, according to a report. Police said no entry was made to the home and nothing was missing.

FRAUD

—Donna Powers, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a case of attempted fraud.

—Roger Hennessy, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.

