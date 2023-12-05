POLICE NEWS: Dec. 5, 2023

Dec. 4—ARRESTS

—Percivan Allen Marshall, 37, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:43 p.m. Saturday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating with a habitual traffic violator status, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, and resisting law enforcement, at C.R. 17 and U.S. 20 following a police stop for a traffic infraction. Marshall was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Kari Doyle, 34, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 4:15 p.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, making a false identity statement, and identity deception, after police stopped her near Goshen on C.R. 38, near Orchard Drive, after someone reported a reckless driver in the area. Doyle was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Mary Cain, 67, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, being the victim of a vehicle crash at C.R. 6 and C.R. 17 where the at-fault driver fled the scene.

—Elkhart County deputies responded to a call at 6:30 a.m. Sunday for a gray 2023 GMC Yukon going off the roadway in the 28000 block of C.R. 26, hitting several mailboxes, a guardrail and landing in the creek. No occupants were found and the driver had fled the scene.

OFFICER'S REPORT

Elkhart County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at Old U.S. 20 and Corwin Road in Elkhart at 9:40 a.m. Sunday where they located a glass smoking device in the vehicle, owner unknown.

BURGLARY

An Elkhart woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 1 and Nov. 10 someone stole jewelry from her room at Hubbard Hill, 28070 C.R. 24, Elkhart.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Goshen police responded to a call that between 2 and 10 a.m. Sunday someone shot out a car window using a BB gun at 15181 Elkhart Street.

—A 40-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 12:45 p.m. Sunday that his vehicle was damaged during the overnight hours while parked at 1006 S. Indiana Ave.

—Elkhart County deputies responded to a call at Murphy's USA, 30898 Old. U.S. 20 for criminal mischief at 3:13 a.m. Sunday. Two people wearing black clothing were seen on camera covering their faces and breaking the glass convenience store entry door, entering the building to steal several cartons of cigars and snacks, deputies reported.

THEFT

—A 60-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 3:46 p.m. Sunday that someone took paperwork from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 1606 S. 16th St.

—A 25-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 4:06 p.m. Sunday that someone took paperwork from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 1606 S. 16th St.

—A 34-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:20 p.m. Saturday that someone stole video games and money from her home at in the 54000 block of Ash Road, Osceola.

FRAUD

A 74-year-old Middlebury man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Nov. 13 and 27 fraud was committed in the 13000 block of Wooded Knoll Trail.