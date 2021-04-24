POLICE NEWS: Disturbance at children's home leads to one juvenile in police custody

Apr. 23—Staff at Bashor Children's Home reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department multiple juveniles resisted law enforcement and battered staff at the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen, around 7:55 p.m. Thursday. Police transported a 15-year-old juvenile to the Juvenile Detention Center after the incident, and cases involving other juveniles will reportedly be forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review.

FRAUD

—Claudia Serrano, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police she tried to rent a house from a person in the South Bend area. But, after transferring money for a down payment, Serrano told police she learned the person was not the actual owner of the property she wanted to rent.

—Elkhart County Sheriff's Department reported to Elkhart County police his identity was used by an unknown person at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

ARREST

Jimmy Hamlett, 20, of 184 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Michigan and West Wilden avenues around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday. Hamlett was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 30-year-old woman from Middlebury after responding to a call about a possible theft at Dollar Tree, 2357 Lincolnway East, around 4:35 p.m. on Thursday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF