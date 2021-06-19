POLICE NEWS: Dog breeder scammed with stolen card

Jun. 18—A local dog breeder was reportedly scammed by a customer last month.

David Chupp reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday a person used a stolen credit card to purchase two dogs and pet supplies, totaling about $5,715, from Family Puppies, 30868 C.R. 146 in Nappanee on May 12.

The case is under investigation, police said in a report.

CRASH

A car driven by Jasmin Garcia-Guzman, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Alyssa Griffiths, Syracuse, after Garcia-Guzman pulled into Griffiths path at Elkhart Road and Riverside Avenue around 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Goshen police said in a report.

Griffiths was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Garcia-Guzman refused medical treatment at the scene. She was cited by police for a learner's permit violation.

ARRESTS

—Goshen police arrested a 17-year-old girl on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Chicago Avenue and Riverside Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. The girl, who was a passenger in the stopped vehicle, was placed in the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

—Luis Carreon, 37, 308 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of counterfeiting and possession of fake identification following a traffic stop at C.R. 26 and C.R. 13 around 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Police also arrested and jailed Martha Carreon, 57, 331 Arbor Court, Goshen, on charges of counterfeiting, false informing and possession of fake identification.

—Jeffrey Scarberry, 55, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop on C.R. 7 near C.R. 40 around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

Aaron Knieriem reported to Elkhart County police he accidentally fired his gun and injured two fingers while at a home, 61314 C.R. 11, near Goshen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

THEFT

Kenneth Yoder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his Toyota Corolla was stolen while he was at Planet Fitness, 2616 Peddler's Village Road, around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Stephanie Zachar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a crash in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road around 1 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle did not exchange contact information and left the scene before police arrived, according to a report.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a woman at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

FRAUD

The Noblesville Police Department on Thursday forwarded a report to Goshen police a report of fraud that occurred in Goshen.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

—Lester Scott Jr., 38, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

—Stephanie Murillo, 37, Cromwell, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.