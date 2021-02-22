POLICE NEWS: A DoorDash driver among victims of weekend thefts
Feb. 21—Items stolen from a DoorDash delivery driver's vehicle was among several thefts reported to Goshen police over the weekend.
THEFTS
—Jessica Manhardt reported to Goshen police her credit cards were stolen from her vehicle while she was on a DoorDash delivery run at Burger King, 4014 Elkhart Road, around 4:20 p.m. Saturday.
—Jennifer Conner, Niles, Michigan, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 9 a.m. Saturday.
—Candy Shattuck, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she dropped her wallet in the driveway of her home, 929 S. Main St., around 9 p.m. Friday, and she believes she knows who picked it up.
—Brent Silcox, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen from his home, 204 N. Eighth St., around 8:45 p.m. Friday. Silcox told police he had unloaded a trailer from the truck while the keys were still in the ignition when it was taken.
—Staff at Brookside Manor reported to Goshen police a theft from a mobile home in the neighborhood, 61108 C.R. 17, around 11:10 a.m. Friday.
ARRESTS
—Mario Flores Ibarra, 27, 214 Wagner Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at West Wilden Avenue and Peddler's Village Road around 3:35 a.m. Sunday.
—Jordan Eppard, 26, 18911 Third St., New Paris, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of false informing and driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at 4024 Elkhart Road around 11:55 a.m. Saturday. Eppard was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
—Cass Sharp, 54, 1013 S. 13th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Lincoln and Chicago avenues around 11:05 a.m. Saturday.
—Alberto Ferreira, 35, 123 Hively Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police found his vehicle stuck in snow along the 2300 block of West Wilden Avenue around 3:25 a.m. Saturday.
—Micael Mesidor, 33, 429 S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Greene Road and Cheryl Street around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.
—Brayann Cruz Cortes, 24, 519 S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at South Silverwood Lane and Berkey Avenue around 2:55 a.m. Saturday.
—Paula Altenhof, 56, 320 10th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 6 p.m. Friday. Altenhof was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
—Krystle Barton, 34, Warsaw, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 2:50 p.m. Friday. Barton was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
COUNTERFEITING
—Staff at Goodwill reported to Goshen police a customer tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at the store, 1905 Lincolnway East, around 2:10 p.m. Friday.
—Staff at Kroger reported to Goshen police a customer tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for groceries at the store, 209 Chicago Ave., around 12:05 p.m. Friday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY/POSSIBLE BURGLARY
—Paul Vines, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person entered his home, 316 N. Second St., without permission around 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
—Goshen police responded to a situation where an overhead door was found open at a Forest River RV plant, 2422 Century Drive, around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.
INTIMIDATION
Marlon Banks, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a person threatened him with violence at a home, 602 N. Fifth St., around 4:15 p.m. Friday.
TRESPASSING
—A South Bend man was issued a trespassing warning at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Goshen police said in a report.
—A guest was issued a trespassing warning at the Super 8 Motel, 2628 Lincolnway East, while Goshen police were at the scene around 12:45 p.m. Friday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
—Dorian Tuggle, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at a home, 416 Westfield Ave., around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived.
—Trent Speer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at his home at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 1:55 p.m. Friday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene after the crash.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
—Marlon Banks, Mishawaka, reported to Goshen police a property he manages in Goshen, 1413 S. Main St., was vandalized around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
—Scott Harrod, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1829 Rieth Blvd., around 2:35 p.m. Friday.
FRAUD
—Darin Miller, Millersburg, reported to Goshen police Saturday a scam involving a vehicle he had for sale online.
—Felicia Ward, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a possible case of identity deception and theft that occurred in the 100 block of South 29th Street around 9:50 a.m. Friday.
—Penny Gilleand, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Friday a case of fraud involving her debit card.