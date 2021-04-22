POLICE NEWS: Downtown buildings vandalized by graffiti

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·2 min read

Apr. 21—Several buildings in downtown Goshen were tagged with graffiti between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Timothy Hethcote, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police about eight buildings downtown were vandalized by graffiti, including those in the 100 and 200 blocks of South Main Street, the 100 block of West Jefferson Street and the 100 block of West Washington Street.

Staff at Auto Zone reported the business, 212 W. Lincoln Ave., was also vandalized by graffiti.

Goshen Police spokeswoman Polly Hoover said 11 buildings were hit, with the graffiti as spray-painted swear words and gang-related symbols.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Goshen police responded to a call about subjects spray painting objects around Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

—Timothy Glassburn reported to Goshen police Tuesday an act of vandalism to The Vine church, 2616 Peddler's Village Road, that occurred last Saturday.

ARRESTS

—John Henderson, 35, 1002 S. 13th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Main and Mill streets around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Henderson was taken to Goshen Hospital for medical treatment, and was then released with a citation to appear in court.

—Tylor Spicher, 32, of Goshen, was arrested by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department and jailed on charges of neglect of a dependent and battery on a child after police responded to an incident in the 22000 block of C.R. 118 around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

—Nancy Shisler, 66, 11 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

THEFTS

—Shaneese Wilson, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police the license plate was stolen from her car while she was at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 3:05 p.m. Tuesday.

—Staff at Rue 21 reported to Goshen police a man stole clothes and ran from the store, 3842 Midway Road, around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. The case remains under investigation.

—Staff at ARBOC Specialty Vehicles reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department that catalytic converters were stolen from the chassis of eight vehicles at the company, 51165 Greenfield Pkwy., sometime between 3 p.m. last Friday and 1:15 pm. Monday.

UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL

Alexandria Lynn, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone took unauthorized control of her vehicle at 413 Arbor Court around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

FRAUD

Elizabeth Bennett, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police on Tuesday a checking account was opened with her identity.

