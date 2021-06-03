POLICE NEWS: Driver arrested after family injured in OWI crash

Jun. 2—A toddler was seriously injured in drinking-and-driving crash on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County Tuesday.

A SUV driven by Jon McGlory, 37, Minneapolis, left the westbound lanes of the highway, crossed the grass median and went into the opposite lanes. There, McGlory's SUV collided with a car driven by Daniell Sabater, Des Plaines, Ill. about four miles west of Howe around 6:40 p.m., the Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Sabater, his wife and their 2-year-old son were injured in the crash, police said. The boy and the mother were flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, with the boy seriously injured, and the mother with minor injuries, according to the news release.

Sabater was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to also be treated for serious injuries, police said.

McGlory had a minor injury in the crash. He was arrested and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

ARRESTS

—Jose Rivera Santiago, 19, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana as well as for a warrant following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Bashor roads, around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.

—Joshua Phillips, 406 E. Jefferson St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of disorderly conduct after police said he was found in the middle of the road in the 300 block of South Seventh Street around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Phillips was examined at Goshen Hospital, received a medical clearance, and then jailed, according to a report.

—Bethani Gill, 23, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

—Goshen police arrested a 17-year-old boy on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday. The boy was then taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

COUNTERFEITING

Laura Warner reported to Elkhart County police a counterfeit $1 bill was used by someone to enter Ox Bow Park, 23033 C.R. 45, around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

BURGLARIES

—Timothy Hodges, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen during a burglary to his garage, 708 S. 11th St., around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday.

—Elizabeth Keenoy reported to Elkhart County police her storage unit was burglarized at 16608 Skyview Road in Goshen sometime between May 18 and Tuesday.

THEFTS

—In a report, Elkhart County police said a pickup truck and a trailer were stolen from a property, 68683 C.R. 21, sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 7:40 a.m. Monday. The truck was later found at a Dollar General store, 241 S. Benton St., in Millersburg, police said.

—Vianey Latisnere Reinada, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 27 Winchester Trail, sometime between 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday.

—Toni Servetino, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police her wallet was stolen sometime between 7 a.m. May 26 and 1 a.m. May 27.

—Staff at Martin's Supermarket reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft that occurred at the store, 1401 College Ave., on May 24.

FRAUD

Kyrie Yoder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud that occurred around noon Monday.