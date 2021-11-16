POLICE NEWS: Driver arrested after striking girl with vehicle

Nov. 15—A Goshen man was allegedly intoxicated while driving a vehicle that struck a juvenile pedestrian near the Concord Community Schools administration building last week.

Douglas Lashure, 42, 60640 Creelestone Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following the collision at C.R. 20 and Minuteman Way around 4:20 p.m. Friday.

Officers with the Concord Community Schools Police Department had initially responded to the crash. School communications staff said a girl was walking across C.R. 20 at the crosswalk when she was struck by a pickup truck that had turned left from Minuteman Way.

The girl was injured and was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment, staff said.

ARRESTS

—Lenin Velazquez, 35, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of domestic battery and strangulation after police responded to an incident in the 18000 block of Jenny Lane around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

—Enrique Gonzalez Aguilera, 25, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Elkhart Road around 7 p.m. Sunday. Gonzalez Aguilera was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Nathaniel Hunt, 30, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at Brookside Manor mobile home park, 61108 C.R. 17, around 11 a.m. Sunday.

—Oscar Palacios-Contreras, 39, 59510 Dushane Ave., Dunlap, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy after he was found on a property in the 57000 block of Seventh Street in Elkhart around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.

—Jesus Sanchez, 25, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 15 and U.S. 33 around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

—Shon Stout, 29, 1606 Tippecanoe Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of a syringe and public intoxication after police responded to a suspicious person call in the area of 59174 Park Shore Drive in Elkhart around 1 p.m. Saturday.

—Nathan Blosser, 25, 210 W. Washington St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash around 1:55 a.m. Saturday.

RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT

Elkhart County police reported two people ran from police during a traffic stop at C.R. 133 and U.S. 6 near Syracuse around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. The suspect were not apprehended, police said.

HIT-AND-RUN

Gregory Hershberger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a car struck him as he rode his bicycle across Main Street at East Pike Street around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the car left the scene after the collision. Hershberger was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for a leg injury, police said in a report.

THEFTS

—Marilyn Vanarsdale, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen from 1321 E. Reynolds St., around 4:10 p.m. Sunday.

—Norma Melgosa reported to Elkhart County police her mobile phone and cash were stolen from 51650 C.R. 133 in Bristol on Nov. 9.