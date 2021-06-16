POLICE NEWS: Driver charged following Goshen motorcyclist's death

Jun. 16—An Elkhart woman allegedly had marijuana in her system when she was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist from Goshen last year.

Makalah Henderson, 24, is charged with a Level 4 felony count of causing death when operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in her system in a case filed Monday.

Henderson was driving a car that had collided with a motorcycle driven by Seth Owen, 32, in the 2500 block of Toledo Road in Elkhart on Nov. 23. Investigators believe Henderson had turned in front of Owen and another motorcyclist, and Owen was unable to swerve out of the way, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Owen later died from his injuries at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, the affidavit shows.

Toxicology testing indicated Henderson had marijuana in her blood after the crash, according to the affidavit.

The case was filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

A warrant has also been issued for Henderson's arrest, case information shows.

CRASHES

—A car driven by June Klaer, Goshen, collided with a pickup truck driven by Paul Ammermann, Goshen, as Klaer turned from Pike Street onto Huron Street around 3 p.m. Monday, Goshen police said in a report.

During the crash, Klaer's car got turned around, and she crossed several lanes of Pike Street before driving into a parking lot and striking a utility pole near Wendy's, 900 W. Pike St., police said.

Klaer and Ammermann did not report any injuries. A passenger in Ammermann's truck, Jorge Espada, Goshen, was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

—An SUV driven by Breanna Hannah, Muncie, collided with a pickup truck driven by William Swihart, Goshen, when Elkhart County police said Hannah turned into Swihart's path at U.S. 33 and C.R. 13 around 7:20 p.m. Monday.

Hannah and Swihart did not report any injuries. A 16-year-old passenger in Hannah's SUV was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for pain, police said in a news release.

—An SUV driven by Brandi Jordan, Elkhart, crossed the center line of C.R. 20 near C.R. 3, left the road and struck a utility pole and a fence at 57642 C.R. 3 around 11:05 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Jordan was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for pain, police said. She was also cited for speeding.

—An SUV driven by Lavern Nisley, Goshen, collided with a car driven by Diego Garcia, Goshen, as Nisley pulled out of the drive at Closet Craft and onto the 600 block of East Lincoln Avenue around 1:10 p.m. Monday, Goshen police said in a report.

Nisley and Garia both had minor injuries, but refused medical treatment, police said.

PURSUIT

Goshen police pursued the driver of a motorcycle who fled a traffic stop at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Monday. The high-speed pursuit wound south toward New Paris and was ended east of the community, according to a report by police.

THEFTS

—Shirlene Sahagun, Texas, and Abigail Filbert, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police their purses were stolen from their vehicles while they were at Planet Fitness, 2616 Peddler's Village Road, sometime between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday.

—Dave Stalter reported to Goshen police speakers were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Dave's Auto Repair, 2130 Elkhart Road, around 12:50 p.m. Monday.

—Staff at Mapletree Transport in Middlebury reported to Goshen police a travel trailer was stolen from a lot, 2577 E. Kercher Road, in Goshen around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

—Staff at DFY Carpentry reported to Elkhart County police tools were stolen from the business, 53355 Bellhurst Drive, in Bristol sometime between 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday.

—Candace Tuttle, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police her log splitter was stolen from her home, 14915 C.R. 146, sometime between noon Saturday and 6 a.m. Monday.

—Kristen Hochstetler, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her iPhone was stolen as she shopped at Five Below, 3818 Midway Road, sometime Sunday afternoon.

—James Weldy reported to Elkhart County police his generator and a generator cord were stolen from Union Grove Church, 69954 C.R. 11, in Nappanee sometime between Nov. 29 and 3 p.m. Sunday.

—Carrie Hatfield, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police prescription medication was stolen from her home, 54939 C.R. 23, sometime between June 1 and Sunday.

—Staff at Hoosier Hardwood Floors reported to Goshen police a catalytic converter was stolen from a company truck sometime over the weekend.

—Staff at Menards reported to Goshen police Monday a theft from the store, 1925 Lincolnway East, that occurred June 5.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Mark Garratt, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the parking lot of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday.

—Mary Mullet, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck a fence at her home, 72280 C.R. 100, around 6 a.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Destiny Ibarra, Michigan, and Sherry Azpeitia, Goshen, both reported to Goshen police their vehicles were vandalized while they were parked in the 2700 block of Oakwood Drive around 11:55 a.m. Monday.

—Staff with the U.S. Postal Service reported to Goshen police graffiti was written on the post office building, 415 W. Pike St., sometime between Saturday and Sunday.

FRAUD

Joyce Darcy, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday her bank card information was used to open an account, and she was charged for services.

RUNAWAY

Staff at Bashor Children's Home reported to Elkhart County police a 13-year-old boy ran away from the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 7:55 p.m. Sunday.