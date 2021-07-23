POLICE NEWS: Driver cited after crash injures two

Jul. 23—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near New Paris on Wednesday.

A van driven by Jeffrey Banker, Anderson, rear-ended an SUV driven by Ruth Lewis, Ann Arbor, Michigan, while Lewis was stopped in traffic on Ind. 15 near U.S. 6 around 11:30 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Lewis was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Banker was also taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment. He was cited by police for following another vehicle too closely and for driving with an expired registration.

HIT-AND-RUN

Goshen police responded to a crash at Washington and Eighth streets around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. According to a report, the driver of one of the vehicles left the scene on foot before police arrived.

ARREST

Diamond Slater, 19, 805 Antler Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on U.S. 20 near Ind. 15 around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

BURGLARIES

—Mark Zak, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a burglary to his garage, 305 S. Sixth St., which occurred sometime last weekend.

—Elizabeth Phillips reported to Elkhart County Wednesday police two chainsaws, a weed whacker and two drills were stolen during a burglary to her barn, 16239 C.R. 4, near Bristol sometime between July 2 and Saturday.

THEFTS

—Staff at Premier Aquascapes reported to Elkhart County police a pickup truck was stolen from the business, 14702 U.S. 20, in Middlebury around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller later reported the truck was located by police in Sturgis, Michigan around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Elkhart County police a theft that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on Sunday.

UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL

Ashley Stitt, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a person who borrowed her vehicle has not returned it as promised.

FRAUD

Mark Mancewicz, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a fraudulent check was used on July 7.