POLICE NEWS: Driver injured in crash near Goshen

Nov. 10—One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.

A car driven by Christopher Guffey, Elkhart, collided with a car driven by Irma Bloom, Goshen, at Ind. 119 and C.R. 40 around 11:30 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Bloom was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for pain, police said.

Guffey did not report any injuries. Police cited him for failing to yield the right of way to traffic.

COUNTERFEITING

Staff at Dollar General reported to Goshen police Tuesday a counterfeit bill was used at the store, 1075 N. Main St., Sunday.

THEFTS

—Joshua Golden, Bristol, reported to Goshen police car keys were taken from vehicles parked at The Car Company, 1914 Lincolnway East, around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

—Shannon Young, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from a home, 112 S. Seventh St., around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

—Staff at Dollar General reported to Goshen police a theft that occurred at the store, 1075 N. Main St., around 12:05 p.m. Tuesday.

—Karina Rios, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at 1910 S. 12th St. around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.

—Amandeep Singh reported to Elkhart County police his car was stolen from a home, 66097 Ind. 15, near Goshen around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The car was later found wrecked along C.R. 38 between C.R. 11 and C.R. 9, police said.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 25-year-old man around 10 p.m. after they met with him in the 2900 block of Elkhart Road to discuss a situation that occurred at L&M Electric, 2702 Elkhart Road, according to police.

ATTEMPTED RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Leo Akins, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person tried to enter a home, 1205 Hickory St., around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Elkhart County police found a vehicle had crashed into a tree along C.R. 31 near C.R. 46 around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday. The driver had then fled the scene, a report shows.

FRAUD

Lucas Bartz, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday his checkbook was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his home on Oct. 17. Checks were then used to make purchases at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, in Goshen Nov. 3, Nov. 4 and Tuesday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Alonzo Herr, 34, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 7:35 a.m. Sunday.