POLICE NEWS: Driver injured after crashing into trees

Aug. 27—A Warsaw man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near Syracuse early Thursday morning.

Jose Sanchez lost control of the car he was driving, left the side of N. 300 E. and struck several trees, in the 11000 block, around 4:10 a.m., Kosciusko County police said in a news release. Police indicated the road was wet at the time.

Sanchez was airlifted from the scene and taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne to receive medical treatment, police said.

ARRESTS

—Carlos Lopez Negrete, 18, 30479 Dunhill Crossing, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Madison Street around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday. Lopez Negrete was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Sean Weaver, 34, 67042 U.S. 33, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement as well as on warrants after police stopped him for a bicycle violation in the 2100 block of Caragana Court around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Kenneth Patterson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal recklessness involving a vehicle at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY

Ronald Davidhizar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a window was broken during an attempted burglary at his home, 203 Middlebury St., around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

THEFTS

—Staff at GDC Inc. reported to Goshen police a trailer with products inside was stolen from the company, 815 Logan St., around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Wednesday a case of theft that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on Aug. 19.

—Ruth Torres reported to Elkhart County police her iPhone was stolen from the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, on July 25.

HIT-AND-RUN

Lynn Mullet, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a tractor-trailer struck a wall at his business, Mullet Battery Inc., at 1513 E. Lincoln Ave., around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.