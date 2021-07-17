POLICE NEWS: Driver injured in hit-and-run crash

Jul. 17—A Goshen woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash north of Middlebury on Thursday.

A car driven by Irene Mendez collided with a pickup truck at Ind. 13 and Ind. 120 at approximately 5:10 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release. Police noted Mendez had failed to yield the right of way while turning left from Ind. 13 onto Ind. 120 when the crash occurred.

Mendez was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for torso pain, according to the release.

The driver of the pickup truck left the scene after the crash, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

HIT-AND-RUN

Verne Helms, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by a maroon SUV at Indiana and Wilden avenues around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the other vehicle then allegedly fled the scene without exchanging information or waiting for police, according to the report.

ARRESTS

—Anthony Ambrose, 40, 1111 Orange St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of driving with a suspended license and false informing following a traffic stop at C.R. 29 and C.R. 146 around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

—Alejandro Salazar, 28, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 100 block of South 24th Street around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

BURGLARIES

Fredrick Butler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his home, 633 N. Main St., around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier in the day, James Schwartz, Goshen, had reported to Goshen police items were missing following a burglary to that home, 633 N. Main St., around 5:25 p.m.

UNACCOUNTED FUNDS

Richard Handley reported to Elkhart County police Thursday about $249,000 is unaccounted for in his mother's finances.

THEFTS

—A 17-year-old girl reported to Goshen police a theft from a home, 118 Blackport Drive, around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

—Staff at Grand Design RV reported to Elkhart County police a Momentum recreational vehicle was stolen from the business, 11333 C.R. 2, in Middlebury around 9:05 a.m. Thursday.

—Terry Null, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked a home, 201 S. 29th St., around 9 a.m. Thursday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen Thursday police thefts from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, that occurred Sunday and Tuesday.

—Staff at Forest River RV reported to Goshen police Thursday a travel trailer was stolen from the company, 2020 Century Drive, on July 9.g