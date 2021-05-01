POLICE NEWS: Driver jailed following single-vehicle crash

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·3 min read

May 1—An Elkhart man faces multiple charges after he wrecked a vehicle near Bristol Thursday.

According to a report, Elkhart County police found a vehicle driven by Bryant Lamb, 27, 25106 Medford St., in a ditch along Ind. 15 north of C.R. 14 around 1 p.m. A 4-month-old child was also found in the vehicle with him, police said.

Lamb was arrested at the scene and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a synthetic drug, neglect of a dependent, false informing, driving without a license and driving with a suspended license the report shows.

ARRESTS

—Goshen police arrested a juvenile on a charge of unauthorized entry after responding to a report that money was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at a home, 213 Crescent St., around 8:05 p.m. Thursday. The juvenile was placed in the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

—Tyler Boyd, 20, Dayton, Ohio, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash after police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the 700 block of East Kercher Road around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Police investigated and found Boyd's van at the Super 8 motel, 2628 Lincolnway East, a report shows.

—Emily Mcconnell, 19, 909 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft after police responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Mcconnell was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Amanda Houghton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a window was broken at a home, 111 Winchester Trail, around 12:35 a.m. Friday.

—Mario Mayorga-Jacquez reported to Elkhart County police his pickup truck was scratched with a fork while it was parked at a home, 548 Broadmore Estates, in Goshen around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

CRASHES

—Wesley Morgan, Elkhart, lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and crashed while turning from C.R. 10 onto C.R. 17 around 4:55 a.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Morgan was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for an injured leg, police said.

—Wayne Kuerth, Michigan, reported to Goshen police a crash that occurred at Lincoln Avenue and Third Street around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

THEFTS

—Staff at Kroger reported to Goshen police a case of theft from the store, 209 Chicago Ave., around 10 p.m. Thursday.

—Staff at Lowe's Home Improvement reported to Goshen police tools and outdoor power equipment were stolen from the store, 2219 Rieth Blvd., around 3:05 p.m. Thursday.

—Staff at D&T RV Repair reported to Goshen police a recreational vehicle was stolen from a storage lot, 2719 Firethorn Drive, around 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

—Zenton Yobera, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday a mo-ped was stolen from the garage of his home, 812 College Ave., earlier in the week.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Joscilyn Ream, Millersburg, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a hit-and-run crash at 2482 E. Kercher Road around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

—Benjamin Funkhouser reported to Elkhart County police he was involved in a crash at Ind. 13 and C.R. 2 in Middlebury around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle drove from the scene after the crash, according to a report.

FRAUD

Adam Cramer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday his accounts were hacked and identification information was stolen.

