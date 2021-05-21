POLICE NEWS: Driver ticketed after crash injures woman

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·2 min read

May 21—A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Goshen Wednesday.

A pickup truck driven by Rodolfo Silva, Ligonier, rear-ended an SUV driven by Brigid Chupp, Goshen, while Chupp was stopped at Ind. 13 and Ind. 4 around 1 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Chupp was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries, police said. A 1-year-old boy in her SUV was also taken to the hospital to be checked.

Silva was apparently uninjured. Police cited him for speeding resulting in a crash, the release shows.

ARRESTS

—Goshen police arrested a 17-year-old boy on charges of possession of marijuana and driving without a license in the 60000 block of C.R. 113 around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday. The boy was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center to be booked and then released to a parent, a report shows.

—Robert Grimes, 60, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on C.R. 40 near U.S. 33 around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 33-year-old man at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 11:05 a.m. Wednesday after staff reported the male was causing problems at the store.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Audrey Webb, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a crash at Lincolnway East and Fairfield Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle didn't stop after the crash and left the scene, Webb reported.

—Linda Lehman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged in the parking lot of Goshen Hospital, 1855 S. Main St., around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Emily Barton, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a brick was thrown through a shed window at her home, 14804 Falcon Court, sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday and 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

FRAUD

Nickolaus Ziegler, Dunlap, reported to Elkhart County police a case of identity theft, and that he was locked out of his financial accounts sometime between May 9 and Monday.

THEFT

Staff at Community Church of Waterford reported to Elkhart County police a towable enclosed trailer was stolen from the church, 65154 C.R. 21, in Goshen sometime between April 17 and 10 a.m Monday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

David Wiseman Jr., 33, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday he failed to return to custody May 10.

