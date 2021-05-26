POLICE NEWS: Drivers injured after striking loose horses

May 25—Two people were injured in crashes where they both struck horses that got loose on U.S. 20 near the Elkhart-LaGrange County line early Tuesday morning.

A car driven by Jay Makela, Greenwood, struck one horse on the highway near C.R. 1200 West around 5:35 a.m., and the crash caused him to drive into a field. At about the same time, an SUV driven by Citlalic Covarrubias, Ligonier, also struck a loose horse, LaGrange County police said in news releases.

Makela was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne to receive treatment for injuries from the crash. Covarrubias was apparently taken to Goshen Hospital with an injury, according to the releases.

Police said the horses died after they were struck.

CRASH

A car driven by Bernard Lambright, Goshen, collided with a pickup truck driven by Douglas Weaver, Nappanee, when Lambright pulled into Weaver's path at C.R. 13 and Ind. 119 around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday. The crash caused Weaver's truck to drive off the road and roll onto its hood, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Weaver and a passenger in his truck, Judy Weaver, Nappanee, were both taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Lambright did not report any injuries. He was cited for failing to yield the right of way, police said.

ARRESTS

—Jeremy Archer, 31, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of burglary, auto theft, possession of hypodermic needles and resisting law enforcement after police responded to a call about a person in the garage of a home, 911 S. 10th St., around 10:40 a.m. Monday.

—James Hobbick, 23, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Old C.R. 17 and C.R. 36 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Hobbick was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

TRESPASSING

—Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 28-year-old man at a home, 206 S. Eighth St., around 12:35 p.m. Monday.

—Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 25-year-old woman who was allegedly causing a disturbance at MasterBrand Cabinets, 1002 Eisenhower Drive N., around 4:10 a.m. Monday.

THEFTS

—Destiny Setterberg, New Paris, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at Keystone RV, 2525 Linden Drive, around 2:35 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was also vandalized, according to the report.

—Elkhart County police began an investigation into the theft of a gun from the 19000 block of Hidden Meadow Trail in Goshen sometime between 1:30 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Monday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a theft that occurred from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on May 19.

—Michael Murray, Granger, reported to Goshen police Monday his vehicle was stolen from Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, sometime between May 14 and May 15.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Maria Beato, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at her home, 2414 W. Clinton St., around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

—Vidal Lopez Martinez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked near his front yard, 405 Middlebury St., sometime between 3 and 9 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without making contact with Lopez Martinez, the report shows.

FRAUD

Earl Sutter, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an attempted theft of money from his bank account around 10:50 a.m. Monday. Police said Sutter was the target of a scam, in which a suspect gained access to his bank account and tried to wire money out of it.