POLICE NEWS: Elkhart businesses damaged by fire

Apr. 26—The dust collector at an Elkhart business caught fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Elkhart Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to Adorn Hardwoods, 1808 W. Hively Ave., Elkhart, at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a possible structure fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported finding a large dust collector with fire showing from the top of the silo. The fire was reported as under control at 1:29 a.m., and the cause of the fire was listed as accidental.

The fire is reported to have caused approximately $40,000 in damage to the business.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

MORRYDE INTERNATIONAL

Elkhart firefighters responded to a small fire at MORryde International, 3701 Cooper Drive, Elkhart, early Sunday morning.

According to the Elkhart Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the business at 5:19 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of an activated fire alarm.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported seeing light smoke coming from the building and active water flow alarms from the building's sprinkler system. An investigation of the site revealed a small fire in a plant floor trash hopper containing plastic pellets which had activated one sprinkler head.

The fire was reported as under control at 5:39 a.m., and the cause of the fire was listed as accidental. The fire is reported to have caused approximately $5,000 in damage to the business.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

CRASHES

—A Goshen man and woman were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:20 p.m. Saturday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Holly Barnes, 29, 310 S. Main St., Goshen, was driving her vehicle southeast on Elkhart Road and had just entered the Peddler's Village Road intersection when a second vehicle heading northwest on Elkhart Road attempted to turn left onto Peddler's Village Road and crossed into her path, resulting in a collision. Barnes suffered small lacerations to her right forearm as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Erustaud Espiegle, 32, 209 Brookside Manor, Goshen, complained of right knee pain.

Story continues

—A Ligonier man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:11 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Ismael Zamarripa, 52, Ligonier, was driving his vehicle south on U.S. 33, north of the intersection of C.R. 40, when he collided with the rear passenger side of a second vehicle that had slowed to turn west onto C.R. 40 ahead of him. Zamarripa was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of back pain resulting from the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Jamie Rodriguez, 32, Goshen, was uninjured.

—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:11 p.m. Monday at U.S. 20 and Ind. 15. A report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office reads that a 2011 Ford Mustang driven by Josue Jorge Chavez, 20, Mishawaka, was stopped waiting to turn south out of Gallop's parking lot at U.S. 20 and Ind. 15. As he started to make a left onto Ind. 15, his vehicle and a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided. The Jeep was northbound on Ind. 15 and was driven by Wendy Cunningham, 59, Bristol. Chavez suffered superficial face injuries and had head pain. Cunningham had a nose bleed and chest pain. Chavez was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. Cunningham was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment. Chavez was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

—Two people were injured when a car and a motorcycle collided at C.R. 46 and C.R. 21, a mile west of New Paris, at 1:45 p.m. Monday. According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Sandra Abbott, 78, New Paris, was eastbound on C.R. 146 when it turned to head north on C.R. 21 and collided with a 2016 Harley Davidson Ultralite. The motorcycle, driven by Steven White, 59, Bremen, was westbound on C.R. 146. Abbott complained of chest pain and was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment. White had lacerations to his left leg and pain to his left shoulder and hip. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for advanced medical care, police reported. Abbott was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Maria Perez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:53 a.m. Monday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 205 S. Wheatland Drive, Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours. The vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or notifying police.

ARRESTS

—Trent Ludington, 27, 29200 C.R. 20, Lot 33, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to the Redskin Express gas station, 624 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 1:51 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a man slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Matthew Marone, 45, 53453 C.R. 1, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a single-vehicle crash at 29936 C.R. 4, Elkhart, at 12:42 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Thunder Olsen, 29, 1874 E. Springfield Drive, Warsaw, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 15 and C.R. 142 at 1:50 a.m. Saturday. They were transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Timothy Bennett, 50, 635 Restview Ave., Smithville, Tennessee, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, intimidation and refusal to identify after officers were dispatched to a public area at Eby's Pines RV Park & Campground, 14583 Ind. 120, Bristol, to investigate a report of a man causing a disturbance. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Pedro Rivera, 21, 765 Broadmore Place, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 3:56 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Cody Garman, 27, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of invasion of privacy after officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Crescent Street, Goshen, to investigate a report of a personal protection order violation. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Francisco Guzman Cardona, 29, 468 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while never having obtained a driver's license following a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Wilden Avenue at 11:16 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—A 16-year-old Goshen boy was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving while never having obtained a driver's license after officers responded to a traffic accident in the 2000 block of Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 5:09 p.m. Monday. The boy was released to his parents pending a court date.

—A 16-year-old boy was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of a firearm without a permit and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Hackett Road at 10:10 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

—Jonathan Gross, 35, 19245 C.R. 104, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies for outstanding warrants while at his home at 10:45 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

BURGLARIES

—Margarita Miller, 58700 Ravenwood Blvd., Apt. B, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:42 a.m. Friday to report that someone broke into her apartment and stole her firearm, dog, license plate and $200 cash sometime during the month of March.

—A foreman for Panzica Construction contacted Goshen police at 7:14 a.m. Monday to report that a construction site at 2222 Rieth Blvd., Goshen, had been burglarized sometime over the weekend.

—Mark Altenhof, 1206 S. Eighth St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:30 p.m. Monday to report that someone entered his residence and stole several cellphones sometime in early April.

—Megan Smalley contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:03 a.m. Monday to report that her storage unit at 22715 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, had been burglarized and several items stolen sometime between 6 p.m. April 1 and 8:30 a.m. Monday.

THEFTS

—A representative of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 11:10 a.m. Sunday to report an incident of shoplifting.

—Goshen police were contacted at 11:24 a.m. Sunday regarding the theft of a bicycle from the yard of a residence at 317 Olive St., Goshen.

—Leola Williams, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:24 p.m. Sunday to report that someone stole her bicycle while it was parked in the 700 block of South 10th Street, Goshen.

—Justin Clevenger contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:37 p.m. Friday to report that someone opened a Frontier cable box in the area of C.R. 23 and C.R. 14 and stole copper wire worth approximately $1,000 at around 1 p.m. Friday.

—Carolyn Lesperance contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:10 p.m. Sunday to report that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her iPad and purse while the vehicle was parked at 30888 C.R. 6, Elkhart.

—Goshen police were contacted at 2:14 p.m. Monday regarding the attempted theft of a bicycle at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St., Goshen. The report indicated that a wheel and a light were stolen off of the bicycle.

—Dimas Perez Lamus, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:49 p.m. Monday to report that a license plate had been stolen from off of a vehicle while it was parked at 111 E. Jefferson St., Goshen.

—Elkhart County deputies recovered a 1997 Toyota Camry parked in the road in front of 25620 Lilac St., Elkhart, at 3:33 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle had been reported as stolen out of the Goshen Police Department.

FRAUD

—Marta Marin, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:07 p.m. Saturday to report that fraud occurred between March 8 and April 1.

AWOL

—An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:52 a.m. Monday to report that Jeremy Winners, 26, homeless, failed to return to custody at 1 a.m. Monday and is now considered absent without leave.

ANIMAL NEGLECT

—An employee of the Humane Society of Elkhart County contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1 p.m. Friday to report a case of seven improperly disposed dead farm animals and three additional neglected farm animals at a farm located at 19803 U.S. 20, Bristol.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Justin Gerhold, 30187 Wolf St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:55 p.m. Saturday to report that someone damaged his vehicle by stealing a catalytic converter, painting the vehicle's rims, damaging two light bars and ripping out the ignition and part of the dash sometime in the past month.