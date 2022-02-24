POLICE NEWS: Elkhart detectives seek help identifying theft suspects

Feb. 23—Detectives with the Elkhart Police Department are requesting assistance from the public in identifying two theft suspects.

According to the department, the two women are wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at Images Jewelers, 300 E. Bristol St., Elkhart, on Feb. 15.

One of the females is described as having dark hair while the other had dyed red hair. Both were wearing long black or dark-colored winter coats. They appeared to be approximately 30 to 35 years old, and were talking to each other in an unknown language, the department noted.

Department detectives are asking anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has information regarding the investigation, to call Det. Barron at 574-295-7070, ext. 321, Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP, or the EPD's tip line at 574-389-4777.

Tips may also be submitted via email at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

ARREST REPORTS

—Justine Anderson, 47, 57265 C.R. 13, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of domestic battery while at her home at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday. She was booked into the county jail.

—John Firestone, 48, 63672 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 23 at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday. He was released pending a court date.

CRASH REPORTS

—A Goshen teen was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle at 2:24 p.m. Monday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Ruvun Kalchenko, 17, 24654 C.R. 32, Goshen, was riding his bicycle west on the Elkhart Road bike path approaching the Rieth Boulevard intersection when a vehicle heading north on Rieth Boulevard attempted to turn right onto Elkhart Road and struck his bicycle. Kalchenko complained of ankle pain resulting from the collision. The driver of the vehicle, Jeffrey Sweetser, 56, 64827 Cobbler Cove Ct., Goshen, was uninjured. Sweetser was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

—A LaGrange man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Jose Delgado, 20, Goshen, was stopped in his vehicle facing south on C.R. 31 at the C.R. 38 stop sign. Delgado then reportedly entered the intersection and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading east on C.R. 38, resulting in a collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Manuel Garcia, 66, LaGrange, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of head pain resulting from the collision. Delgado, who was uninjured, was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

—An Elkhart woman was injured when she was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Aaron Mast, 45, 17620 Furrows Lane, Goshen, was driving his vehicle east on Davis Drive when he looked down for a moment at his thermostat knob. Mast noted that when he looked back up at the road there was a pedestrian directly in front of his vehicle, and he was unable to stop in time to avoid striking them. The pedestrian, Julianna Mendez, 29, 30520 Pine Bluff Drive, Elkhart, was sustained incapacitating injuries to her head and body and was transported via medical helicopter for additional treatment of her injuries. Mast was uninjured.

—A Goshen man and a Syracuse woman were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:50 a.m. Monday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Emily Yoder, 19, 72803 C.R. 37, Syracuse, was stopped in her vehicle facing east on West Wilkinson Street at the North Indiana Avenue stop sign. Yoder then reportedly entered the intersection and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading north on North Indiana Avenue, resulting in a collision. Yoder complained of face pain and a bloody nose resulting from the impact. The driver of the second vehicle, Lavon Short, 75, 1362 Pebble Court, Goshen, complained of head and chest pain.

—Alejandro Montiel-Tellez, Goshen, told Goshen police he was the victim of a hit and run accident while at 2304 Lincolnway East at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

—Ana Martinez, Goshen, told Goshen police she was involved in a car crash in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday. She noted that the driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or notifying police.

THEFT REPORTS

—Brandon Soto, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday to report that the license plate was stolen from off of his vehicle while it was parked at 2512 W. Clinton St. sometime during the overnight hours.

—George Cornish, 26394 Cottage Ave., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County police at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday to report that his jon boat and trailer were stolen from his property sometime between 3 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday.

—Silvia Montes told Elkhart County police someone broke into a home she is remodeling at 30015 Tower Road, Elkhart, and stole several tools sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday.

—Courtney Stump told Elkhart County police someone stole her Chevy Tahoe while it was parked at 27888 Willard Road, Elkhart, at approximately 6:37 p.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS

—Todd Fowler, 59205 C.R. 21, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County police at 11:50 a.m. Monday to report that someone came onto his property at approximately 11:50 p.m. Sunday and kicked his garage door, which resulted in damage.

—Dale Yoder contacted Goshen police Tuesday to report that his business at 1700 Egbert Ave. had been vandalized.

FRAUD REPORTS

—Michelle Rose, 27477 Cherry Lane, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County police at 5:08 p.m. Monday to report that she discovered she was the victim of fraudulent activity sometime between 7:45 p.m. Feb. 9 and noon Monday.