POLICE NEWS: Elkhart man arrested at Burger King for OWI

Feb. 3—An Elkhart man was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated during a visit to Burger King in Goshen early Thursday morning.

Cameron Ponce, 28, 1722 Arch St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on the OWI charge after officers were dispatched to Burger King, 1709 Elkhart Road, at 2:08 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a man who was slumped over the wheel of his vehicle.

According to police, Ponce's breath alcohol content was listed at .216% and he was transported to Goshen Hospital for a blood draw, the results of which are still pending.

He was booked into the county jail following the blood draw.

ARREST REPORTS

—Juard Barnes, 35, 27888 Willard Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 12:59 a.m. Thursday. Barnes was booked into the county jail.

CRASH REPORTS

—Ipolita A. De Castillo, Goshen, told Goshen police she was the victim of a hit and run accident that occurred in the area of 221 N. Main St. at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday.

FRAUD REPORTS

—Catherine Hernandez filed a report with Elkhart County police Monday indicating that she discovered a case of fraudulent activity involving a property at 64825 C.R. 31, Goshen, that occurred sometime between 9 p.m. Jan. 27 and 5 p.m. Jan. 28.

—John Seddon, 22398 Pepperwood Lane, Goshen, filed a report with Elkhart County police Monday indicating he recently discovered someone had fraudulently altered checks sometime between Nov. 19, 2021, and Nov. 20, 2021.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS

—Gregory Whalen told Elkhart County police he discovered someone had damaged his property at 27561 Plainfield Drive, Elkhart, at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday.