POLICE NEWS: Elkhart man convicted of firearm possession

Nov. 15—An Elkhart man was found guilty in federal court for a firearm possession charge following jury trial.

Nathan Keosackdy, 24, of Elkhart, was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, in U.S. District Court by Senior Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, announced U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Keosackdy is scheduled for sentencing on March 14. Any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the District Court Judge after consideration of federal statutes and the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department and the Mishawaka Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jerome W. McKeever and Lydia T. Lucius.

THEFTS

—Goshen police are investigating a report made at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday of the theft of money from a Goshen woman's bank account by someone she knew, in the 900 block of West Pike Street.

—A Goshen man reported to Goshen police at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday that his 2002 Saturn SL was stolen on Sept. 25 from 415 N. Second St.

FRAUD

—A Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday that there was fraudulent activity on her bank account, in the 200 block of Parmely Drive.

—Elkhart County deputies are investigating fraudulent activity that occurred between 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 2 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 59000 block of Walton Drive, Elkhart.

—An Elkhart man reported to Elkhart County deputies that on Nov. 10 a fraud was committed in the 54000 block of Dawn Drive, Elkhart.

—A woman contacted Elkhart County deputies to report that on several occasions between May 25 and Nov. 12, she'd had fraudulent activity on her Walmart account.

IDENTITY THEFT

Goshen Police Department received a report of identity theft from Copperas Cove, Texas, on Tuesday.

BURGLARY

—Goshen police were called to Mini Storage Depot, 2908 W. Wilden Ave., at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday, for an extra patrol. Officers on the scene discovered several storage units had been burglarized.

—Staff at Wave Express Transport, 65856 U.S. 33, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:35 p.m. Sunday to report that an RV trailer unit had a window broken and a fire extinguisher was taken.