POLICE NEWS: Elkhart man dies in Michigan crash Tuesday

Mar. 21—An Elkhart man is dead following a three-car crash in Edwardsburg early Tuesday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department responded to the call at 5:27 a.m. on U.S. 12 near Kensington Road.

According to police, a black BMW 325 driven by Timothy Waudby, 58, Elkhart, was traveling west on U.S. 12 when his vehicle crossed the center line crashing into oncoming traffic. Waudby's vehicle first struck a silver Jeep Gladiator driven by Wane Ondresky, 56, Niles, Michigan and then a Silver Nissan Frontier, Joshua Kronewitter, 45, also of Niles.

Waudby succumbed to his injuries on the scene. Ondresky had minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene. Kronewitter had minor injuries and was transported by SEPSA Ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash. Assisting agencies on the scene include Porter Township Fire Department, SEPSA Ambulance Service, Edwardsburg Ambulance Service, and MDOT.

ARRESTS

* Cody Phillips, 33, was arrested on a charges of resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and unrelated warrants at 12:17 a.m. Monday after police say he refused to stop for a traffic violation near Bristol Street and Cassopolis Street. Police say Phillips entered into a vehicle pursuit that ended near Blaine Avenue and 46th Street after Phillips crashed his 1999 Chevrolet Silverado into a privacy fence and fled on foot, being apprehended by a K-9 unit shortly after.

* Richard Halliburton, 36, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 1:16 a.m. March 18 after he was stopped for moving violations in the area of Old U.S. 33 and C.R. 3.

* Isaac Garfias, 24, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a parked boat and trailer at 29683 C.R. 10 at 3:25 a.m. March 18.

* Kenneth Harkins, 59, was arrested on charges of possession of meth and marijuana, driving while suspended with prior conviction, and operating while intoxicated at 7:14 p.m. Monday after he allegedly resisted law enforcement at a traffic stop at Ash Road and River Bend Circle.

Story continues

DEATH INVESTIGATION

An Elkhart man died of gunshot wounds Monday. Keagan Proctor was transported to Elkhart General Hospital due to gunshot wounds at 9:38 p.m. Sunday, from Comfort Suites South, 27838 C.R. 24. Elkhart County deputies say the wound was self-inflected while laying in bed. The investigation is ongoing.

HIT-AND-RUN

Grace Hamilton reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 4:30 p.m. March 16 someone driving an older Chevrolet pickup truck crashed into her 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan at the intersection of Ash Road and Douglas Road, Osceola.

Keith Pedzinski, 50, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8:30 and 11 p.m. Friday, his parked vehicle was struck in the 57000 block of Coppergate Dr.

FORGERY

Kadijha Robinson reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 12:22 p.m. March 9 a money order was altered and deposited in a new name at 30968 Riverbend Circle.

BURGLARY

Danny and Theresa Beasley reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. Someone broke and entered structures and stole items at 28476 C. R. 24.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Elkhart County deputies were informed that between midnight and 7:35 a.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man fired a firearm several times in a manner that created a substantial risk to anyone in the area in the 20000 block of Ind. 19.

IDENTITY THEFT

A 55-year-old from Goshen arrived at the Goshen Police Department at 9:55 a.m. Monday to report the theft of his identity at 11115 Van Gilst Dr.

Erick Edel Reyes reported to Goshen city police at 3:53 p.m. Monday that a person was using his identifying information for employment at 24 Winchester Trail.

SHOPLIFTING

Goshen police received a report of shoplifting at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East that occurred Friday.

Goshen police received a report of shoplifting at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East that occurred March 10.

THEFT

* Michael Cardoza reported to Goshen city police at 11:06 p.m. Monday that his vehicle was taken without permission from 602 River Ave.

* Cristian Soto reported to Goshen city police at 5:09 a.m. Tuesday that someone took a vehicle that belongs to his family during the morning hours at 212 E. Douglas St.

* Up and Up Logistics reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. Feb. 24 and 11:14 a.m. Feb. 27 that someone committed theft at 51323 Ind. 15.

* Melinda Weeks reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. March 18 and 10 p.m. March 19, someone stole items from her vehicle at 51425 Ind. 19.

* Roger Esponal reported to Elkhart County deputies that around midnight on March 16 someone stole two catalytic converters from two vehicles at 29748 C.R. 12.

* Anthony Mast reported that between 6:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday that two handguns were stolen by someone he knew at 13514 Ind. 4.