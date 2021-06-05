POLICE NEWS: Elkhart man guilty of federal sex trafficking and child porn charges

Jun. 5—An Elkhart man has been convicted of federal human trafficking and child pornography charges.

Khalil Jackson, 25, was found guilty on five charges — counts of sex trafficking with a minor, production of child pornography, transportation of child pornography, possession of child pornography and cyberstalking — at the end of a four-day jury trial in South Bend on Friday.

The conviction was announced by the U.S. Attorney's office in a news release Friday.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 20.

PURSUIT CRASH

An Elkhart teenager was arrested and a Bristol teen was injured in a crash stemming from a police pursuit near Bristol on Friday morning.

A car driven by Mastin Dow, 16, lost control while speeding, left the road and struck a tree while he tried to turn from C.R. 23 onto C.R. 2 around 9:15 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

The crash came after Dow allegedly fled from a traffic stop and led Bristol police on the pursuit, according to the release. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries. A 17-year-old boy from Bristol, who was a passenger in the car, was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with head injuries, police said.

After he was treated, Dow was placed in the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center on warrants and runaway violations, police said.

Bristol police plan to seek charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of stolen property, since the car was reported as stolen, as a result of the incident.

CRASHES

—Matthew Fillio, Mishawaka, lost control of the motorcycle he was driving on a curve, slide off the side of C.R. 26 and struck a fence near C.R. 3 around 4:55 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Fillio was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

—A pickup truck driven by Derek Bennet, Niles, Michigan, rear-ended an SUV driven by David Dalm, Osceola, while Dalm was stopped and waiting to turn left from Ind. 119 onto C.R. 15 around 1:25 p.m. The crash pushed Dalm's SUV into an oncoming SUV driven by Kimberly Swartz, Wakarusa, at the intersection, causing Swartz's SUV to crash into a ditch, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Story continues

Dalm was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

Swartz and Bennet did not report any injuries. Police cited Bennet for following another vehicle too closely.

THEFTS

—Sasha Whitman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of her daughter's bike from a home, 212 S. Seventh St., around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

—Juan Cortez reported to Elkhart County police an air compressor was stolen from near a shed at 186 Broadmore Estates in Goshen sometime between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

—Maria Fuentes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her earbuds were stolen from Greencroft, 1225 Greencroft Drive, around 1:50 p.m. Thursday.

—Elizabeth Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police shoes were stolen from outside her home, 711 S. Eighth St., around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

—Randy Stutzman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from Stutzman Motors, 1304 Elkhart Road, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

—Mark Mancewicz reported to Elkhart County police a catalytic converter was stolen off an SUV while it was parked at Market Motors, 23785 U.S. 33, in Dunlap sometime between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on Tuesday.

—Gregory Thomas, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police his wallet was stolen sometime between 9:25 a.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Kathryn Hale, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person entered her home, 813 Emerson St., without permission around 11:55 a.m. Thursday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Melissa Shapiro, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at a home, 112 E. Monroe St., sometime Thursday.

—Martin Ortiz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged at Lippert Components Inc., 1101 Eisenhower Drive S., sometime during business hours Tuesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Francisco Verdejo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a possible case of criminal mischief at a home, 1110 E. Plymouth Ave., around 3 p.m. Thursday.