POLICE NEWS: Elkhart man survives train crash

Jan. 16—A man survived but was hospitalized following a crash involved in a train on Monday morning.

Goshen police say Michael Arnett, 27, of Elkhart, was driving south on Ferndale north of Elkhart Road at 6:59 a.m. in a green 2017 Jaguar F-Pace. At the time, train arms were down due to a passing train, but snowy and icy conditions prevented the driver from being about to stop. Arnett's SUV slid into the passing train. Police say the vehicle was several feet off the roadway in a ditch beside the tracks.

Arnett was disoriented with a head injury and complaining of pain throughout the rest of his body and severe bleeding and was transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Three injured in crash

A man was ticketed following a crash that led to the hospitalization of three people Monday afternoon.

Anthony Ilagor, 21, of Elkhart, was traveling north on C.R. 7 in a 2014 Ford Fusion at 2:15 p.m. Monday, but slid into the intersection at C.R. 38 due to road conditions. The vehicle collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker driven by Larry Gill, 68, of Goshen.

Ilagor complained of neck and shoulder pain. Gill complained of abdominal pain, and a passenger in Gill's vehicle, Larry Gill Jr., 46, of Goshen, suffered a laceration to his pinky and leg pain. All three were transported to Elkhart General Hospital.

Ilagor was also issued a citation for disregarding a stop sign causing injury, and unsafe speed for weather or roadway conditions.

ARRESTS

—Jeffery Hartman, 60, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:25 p.m. Friday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement after police were called to Bender Drive and Rex Court for a report of a driver slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Hartman was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Edson Becerra, 32, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:40 p.m. Friday on a charge of resisting law enforcement after he allegedly used his body weight to keep law enforcement from detaining him while a car theft investigation was being conducted in the 7500 block of North 1200 West. Becerra was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Matthew Ganger, 43, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:15 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator in the area of Pike Street and High Street in Goshen. Ganger was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Goshen police were called to the 1900 block of West Clinton Avenue for three mailboxes being hit by a black passenger van at 5:35 p.m. Monday.

—Carson Joyce, 19, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:34 p.m. that someone rear ended his vehicle near the intersection of C.R. 29 and C.R. 46 in New Paris and left the scene.

—Elkhart County deputies investigated a report of a hit-and-run crash at 57839 Ellis St., Elkhart, that occurred at 10:31 p.m. Friday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A 69-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between noon and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 25 that someone broke the side mirror off his vehicle in the 22000 block of Via Roma, Elkhart.

THEFT

—Goshen police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Westplains Drive for theft of medication at 9:56 a.m. Monday.

—A 50-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:30 a.m. Friday someone entered his black 2019 Chevy Silverado and stole Dewalt brand tools and hand tools in the 22000 block of Breakwater Drive.

—A 23-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 8:50 a.m. Friday someone entered a white 2013 Dodge Avenger and stole tools and a black 9mm Beretta APX Centurion handgun from the 22000 block of Breakwater Drive.

—A 67-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday someone manipulated his dashboard dimmer switch and disturbed items in the passenger compartment of his van

—A 24-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 p.m. Friday and 5:40 a.m. Saturday someone stole a black Toyota Tacoma from the 64000 block of Pleasant Plain Drive in Goshen.

—A 65-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:02 a.m. Sunday someone stole his Ruger EC9S from the 27000 block of C.R. 24.

OFFICER'S REPORT

—The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office received reports of deceased animals on Jan. 11. The sheriff's office is investigating.

—A 38-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:07 p.m. Friday finding the property of another person near the intersection of C.R. 10 and Ind. 15. The possessions were given to police and secured into evidence

FRAUD

A 64-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday fraud was committed.