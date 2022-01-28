Police News: Elkhart, Wakarusa women injured in crash

Jan. 28—An Elkhart woman and a Wakarusa woman were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:22 a.m. Thursday in Elkhart County.

According to Elkhart County police, Nicole Ballinger, 22, Elkhart, was stopped in her vehicle on the east side of the intersection of C.R. 36 and C.R. 3 when she attempted to turn left on to C.R. 3 and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading north on C.R. 3, resulting in a collision.

Ballinger was reportedly trapped inside her vehicle and required extraction by the fire department as a result of the collision. She was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of serious leg injuries, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle, Nesa Wilson, 56, Wakarusa, was also transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of head pain, confusion and dizziness, as well as a possible broken right arm.

Ballinger was cited for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection.

ARREST REPORTS

—Joanna Groh, 37, 56396 Tulip Tree Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended driver's license following a traffic stop in the area of North Main Street and West Wilden Avenue at 12:32 a.m. Thursday. She was booked into the county jail.

CRASH REPORTS

—The Goshen police and fire departments responded to a report of a vehicle that had run off the road and caused property damage near the 500 block of Olive Street at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday. Police were unable to locate the driver of the vehicle, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

THEFT REPORTS

—Goshen police were notified at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday of incidents of theft that occurred at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Jan. 13 and Jan. 22.

—Goshen police were notified at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday of an incident of theft that occurred at a business near the 2200 block of Rieth Boulevard July 17.

—A representative of Forest River, 2551 Century Drive, Goshen, field a report with Goshen police at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday indicating that a travel trailer had been stolen from the company's shipping yard sometime in early January.

VANDALISM REPORTS

—Nick Kieffer, president of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St., Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered someone had vandalized the front of a business in the 200 block of South Main Street at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday.