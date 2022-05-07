POLICE NEWS: Elkhart woman injured in crash

May 6—An Elkhart woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:44 p.m. Thursday in Elkhart County.

According to Elkhart County deputies, Olivia Gingerich, 18, Elkhart, was driving her vehicle north on C.R. 15 approaching the C.R. 26 intersection when she had a seizure, causing her vehicle to cross the roadway's center lane of travel into oncoming traffic and collide with a second vehicle heading south on C.R. 15.

Gingerich was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of minor neck pain resulting from the collision.

The driver of the second vehicle, Brent Flora, 55, Elkhart, was uninjured.

ARRESTS

—Isaiah Nicks, 23, 229 Laporte Ave., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of invasion of privacy and driving while never having received a driver's license while at the intersection of C.R. 45 and Fenmore Avenue at 12:38 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Alesha Bess, 28, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was released pending a court date.

THEFTS

—Elias Martin, 21935 Shirley Drive, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:27 p.m. Thursday to report that he had $128,000 stolen from him through wire transfers and gift cards between 2:15 p.m. Tuesday and 3:14 p.m. Thursday.

—Kabe Jessup, president of Indiana Transport, contacted Goshen police at 12:02 p.m. Thursday to report that four Keystone RV units had been stolen while parked in the 2400 block of Kercher Road, Goshen.

—Goshen police were dispatched to the home of Lydia Cripe, 2014 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, at 4:48 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a catalytic converter that was stolen sometime between Nov. 10, 2021, and Thursday.

—Kristine Miller, 19, Millersburg, contacted Goshen police at 7:02 p.m. Thursday to report that someone entered her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 2815 Gateway South Drive, Goshen, and stole various items.

Story continues

—Lakendrick Pratcher, 1102 S. 16th St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:25 p.m. Thursday to report that a package had been stolen from his residence.

BURGLARIES

—Christopher York, 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:01 p.m. Thursday to report that someone broke into his residence and stole multiple bottles of cologne.

FRAUD

—Cody Adkins, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:46 a.m. Thursday to report an incident of identity theft.

—An employee of Dave's Paint, 24581 C.R. 45, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday to report that fraud occurred between 2 p.m. April 29 and 2 p.m. Monday.

AWOL

—An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday to report that Beau Browning, 41, homeless, failed to return to custody at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and is now considered absent without leave.

—An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday to report that Travis Hill, 29, Bristol, failed to return to custody at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday and is now considered absent without leave.