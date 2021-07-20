POLICE NEWS: Elkhart's mayor speaks out amid gun violence cases

Jul. 19—With nearly a dozen shootings reported in Elkhart this month alone, the city's mayor has recorded a video appeal to residents to work with police in solving those cases.

Mayor Rod Roberson posted a video to YouTube on Friday where he addressed the recent gun violence in Elkhart.

"We as a city are mourning with you," Roberson said in the 2:48-long video. "We're grieving the fact that we will no longer be able to not just to have those people in our presence, but we lose skills and talents that have left us way too early."

As of July 14, Elkhart police recorded 11 shootings for this month, including five where people were injured and one where a man died, according to data provided by the department. Deonte Harris, 28, was shot and killed in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue on July 9. No arrests have been made in that case.

In his video, Roberson called on residents to speak up if they have any information that can help investigators with the shooting cases.

"We need to bring these perpetrators to justice," Roberson said. "Elkhart can help each other. We can find the appropriate way to deal with this issue."

Roberson said people should share any information they have, "no matter how trivial or meaningless" it may seem to them, adding that information could be an important piece in investigations.

The video message was posted to the city of Elkhart's YouTube account.

ARRESTS

—Jamie Johnson, 44, La Porte, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the area of 25583 C.R. 30 near Goshen around 10 p.m. Sunday.

—Jerad Yoder, 31, 118 S. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 300 block of North First Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Story continues

—Robert Bates, 48, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of criminal mischief and invasion of privacy after police, in a report, said he violated a protection order and damaged a vehicle in the 51000 block of C.R. 19 in Bristol around 8 a.m. Sunday.

—Idelfonso Gamino-Perez, 40, 719 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R. 19 near U.S. 20 around 1:35 a.m. Sunday.

—Alberto Munoz Esparza, 25, 508 W. Third St., Ligonier, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R. 17 near C.R. 30 around 6:55 p.m. Saturday.

—Juan Hernandez, 28, 1416 Sedgefield Way, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop at South Main and Prairie streets around 5:05 p.m. Saturday.

—Charles Biddle, 206 S. Division St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Lexington Avenue and Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Friday.

—Wilbert Stutzman, 55, 63755 C.R. 33, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police reported he was found passed out in his vehicle in the middle of C.R. 33 near C.R. 131 around 10 p.m. Friday.

—Tyris Green, 31, 1112 W. Cleveland Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator after police responded to a crash at C.R. 23 and C.R. 142 in New Paris around 4 p.m. Friday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Goshen police responded to a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle drove off the 4100 block of Peddler's Village Road and struck a phone junction box and structures before fleeing the area around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

—Caleb Shively reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle on C.R. 43 near U.S. 6 around 4:35 a.m. Friday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene, according to a report.

THEFTS

—Fatima Hernandez Quiroz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen while it was unlocked and running at a home, 611 S. Third St., around 4:55 a.m. Monday.

—Jeremy Warstler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from a home, 1311 S. Ninth St., around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

—A 14-year-old boy reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen while he was at Shanklin Park pool, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

—Zhenya Ogden reported to Goshen police a motorcycle was stolen from a home, 633 N. Main St., around 11 a.m. Sunday.

—Anna Risner reported to Elkhart County police the license plate was stolen from a pickup truck while it was parked at a home, 68467 Clinton St., in New Paris sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

—Robert Miller reported to Elkhart County police a handgun was stolen from his pickup truck while it was parked at a home, 53618 Mark Drive, near Bristol sometime between 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

—Daniel Kirts reported to Elkhart County police about $250 was stolen from his SUV while it was parked at a home, 20496 C.R. 8, near Bristol sometime between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

—Magdalene Collyer reported to Elkhart County police her 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from a property, 53805 C.R. 43, near Middlebury sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and midnight Friday.

BURGLARIES

—Michael Bailey reported to Elkhart County police some tools were stolen during a burglary to a home, 16483 C.R. 8, in Bristol around 12:05 p.m. Friday.

—Joe Slusher reported to Elkhart County police Thursday several items were stolen during a break-in to ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, 51165 Greenfield Parkway, in Middlebury on July 10.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Maycie Fletcher, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the window of her vehicle was damaged in the 600 block of West Wilkinson Street around 11:05 p.m. Sunday.

—Sarah Marshall, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief that occurred at a home, 404 River Ave., around 9 a.m. Sunday.

—Staff at Bashor Children's Home reported to Elkhart County police four boys destroyed ceiling tiles, lights and a phone at an area of the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen sometime between 8 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday.