POLICE NEWS: Escape attempt foiled at Elkhart County jail

Mar. 3—Two inmates are facing the possibility of additional charges after allegedly trying to chisel their way out of the Elkhart County jail earlier this week.

According to Elkhart County police, jail officers discovered Joshua Parker, 28, and Chase Jones, 28, had attempted to chisel away at the concrete wall of the jail in an attempt to escape at around 8:17 p.m. Monday.

Following the discovery, additional charges of escape and criminal mischief were requested for the two inmates through the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office, police said.

ARREST REPORTS

—Carlos Lozoya Guzman, 19, 17871 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Waterford Mills Parkway and Edison Drive at 3:17 a.m. Thursday. He was booked into the county jail.

CRASH REPORTS

—Rolando Cazares, Goshen, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked in the parking lot at 3432 Corrie Drive at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday. The other vehicle then left the scene without contacting police or exchanging information.

—Tom Joint II, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday to report that a vehicle had collided with a building at 1827 Lincolnway East and then left the scene without notifying police or providing contact information.

THEFT REPORTS

—Brandy Prater, a dispatcher for Forest River Plant 62, 2577 E. Kercher Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday to report the theft of a fifth wheel travel trailer from the property.

—Robin Smith, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday to report that she discovered someone had broken the lock on her storage unit at 3031 Peddlers Village Road and stolen several items.

—Caleb Goodman told Elkhart County police he was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle stolen while in the parking lot at 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS

—A representative of the Jehovah's Witness Center, 2310 Eisenhower Drive North, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone had damaged the building.

—Goshen police were dispatched to 215 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of eggs being thrown at a residence.

—Goshen police were dispatched to 2646 Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart, at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of fireworks that had damaged a parked vehicle.