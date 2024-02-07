POLICE NEWS: Explosion kills Michigan man

Feb. 6—A Michigan man is dead following a gas explosion in Calvin Township in Michigan on Monday afternoon.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Department in Michigan, calls of a loud explosion that shook nearby homes in the 19000 block of Bulhand Road came in around 3:50 p.m.

Officers on the scene found that a pumping station owned by Trak Oil Company of Port Huron, Michigan, had exploded. Two men had been working on the tank when it exploded and caused a fire.

Charles Lawrence, 71, of Lakefort, Michigan, was killed. Kevin Lawrence, 38, of Osceola, Indiana, sustained minor injuries.

The explosion is being investigated by the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

The sheriff's department was assisted by the Cass Area Fire Department, Elkhart Fire Department, SEPSA Ambulance and SMACS Ambulance.

Biker group reports predator

A representative of Bikers Against Predators reported to Goshen police at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday a case of child solicitation. They reported a 31-year-old man came to Goshen from Indianapolis intending to meet a 13-year-old girl. The suspect left before police arrived.

CRASH

A crash Monday morning sent one man to the hospital for injuries.

According to Elkhart County deputies, the crash occurred at 9:56 a.m. at the intersection of C.R. 48 and C.R. 127.

Michael Guyse, 71, of Syracuse, was traveling north on C.R. 127 in a Buick Enclave when he allegedly failed to yield the right of way to Mikela Allen, 19, of New Paris, and crashed in her green Chevrolet 1500 on C.R. 48.

Guyse was transported to Goshen Hospital for rib pain.

ARRESTS

—Lizbeth Castillo, 20, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:30 p.m. Monday on charges of resisting law enforcement and false informing after she was stopped, following a short pursuit, for a traffic violation in the 800 block of South 13th Street, police reported. Castillo was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Jordan Chadwick, 25 was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:49 a.m. Feb. 3 on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after officers attempted to stop him for a traffic violation near C.R. 17 and U.S. 20. He also reportedly rammed into several patrol vehicles. Chadwick was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Adrian Miller, 20, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:44 p.m. Feb. 2 on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage after a vehicle crash at Ind. 119 and Ind. 19 in Wakarusa. Miller was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Anthony H. Haycraft, 45, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:42 p.m. Feb. 2 on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, huffing, and leaving the scene of a crash after he was called in as a reckless driver in the 67000 block of U.S. 33. Raycraft was reportedly found in the 2400 block of Lincolnway East slumped over the wheel, having crashed into a barn in the 14000 block of C.R. 146 earlier, police reported. Raycraft was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Nicholas Roberts, 44, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies around noon Monday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and active warrants after he was stopped near Ind. 19 and U.S. 20. Roberts was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

Angelica Diaz Diaz, 28, of Ligonier, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen at 4:49 a.m. Feb. 2 and is considered absent without leave, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Elkhart County deputies started an investigation following a crash on Feb. 3 at C.R. 3 and Larue.

—A 42-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:27 a.m. Feb. 3 that someone crashed his vehicle on his property in the 15000 C.R. 22 in Goshen and left the scene.

—Elkhart County deputies responded to a report that an unknown person struck a NIPSCO utility pole on C.R. 32 west of Ind. 19 in Wakarusa and fled the scene at 5:30 a.m. Feb.

BURGLARY

—Goshen police responded to a burglary in progress in the 23000 block of U.S. 33 at 7:06 a.m. Monday. On scene, they found forced entry but the accused were not present.

—A 22-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 4:46 a.m. Monday that someone burglarized his garage in the 1200 block of Rosemare Court.

OFFICER'S REPORT

A 43-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:38 p.m. Feb. 3 that he found 13 bullet casings in the parking lot of Creekside Church of the Brethren, 60455 C.R. 113, Goshen.

POINTING A FIREARM

A 44-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:10 p.m. Feb. 3 someone pointed a loaded firearm and threatened to kill him in the 26000 block of Parkview Avenue.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

—Goshen police responded to a fight with weapons at 2624 Ponderosa Court at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday. A 24-year-old woman reported that a vehicle was damaged.

—A 36-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:21 p.m. Feb. 3 that someone shot her vehicle five times while she was traveling north on 46th Street north of Ivy Lane in Elkhart.

THEFT

—The owner of RGS Hot Deals Auto Sales, 1606 E. Bristol St., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:49 p.m. Feb. 2 that someone stole a black 2014 Ford Taurus from his used car lot on or before Jan. 29.

—Model 1 Commercial Vehicles, 57475 C.R. 3, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 a.m. Jan. 31 and 4 p.m. Feb. 1 someone stole six catalytic converters.

—A 48-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 a light bulb and water pump were stolen from her home in the 25000 block of North Park Avenue in Elkhart.

—A 39-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 11:44 a.m. Monday the theft of a utility trailer from 202 S. 26 St.

—A 55-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 4:24 p.m. Monday that someone failed to return her property in the 2000 block of Elkhart Road.

—A 74-year-old man reported to Goshen police that between Jan. 18 and Jan. 23 someone stole $50 from him in the 1200 block of Greencroft Drive.

—A woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that her trash can was taken from her tenant's driveway in the 54000 block of C.R. 9 in Elkhart on Monday.

—A 39-year-old woman reported to Elkhart county deputies a possible theft of mail in the 53000 block of Faith Avenue in Elkhart around 12:41 p.m. Sunday.

—A 45-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that on Oct. 6 his dog was stolen from his home in the 30000 block of C.R. 20.

—A 73-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 p.m. Feb. 1 and 1 p.m. Feb. 2 someone stole a lawn ornament from his home in the 22000 block of Fireside Drive in Goshen.