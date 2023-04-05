POLICE NEWS: False alarm leads to courthouse evacuation

Apr. 4—GOSHEN — A false fire alarm led to the Elkhart County Courthouse being evacuated late Tuesday morning.

The alarm was accidently caused by construction work being done at the courthouse, it was reported.

ARRESTS

* Christian Alicea Rivera, 27, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 12:21 p.m. Sunday after police received a call in reference to a shoplifting at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road.

* Goshen Police was dispatched to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, for a report of two 14-year-old females and one 13- year-old female, all of Syracuse, allegedly caught shoplifting at 1:01 p.m. Sunday. All three juveniles were arrested on the charge and released to guardians pending a future court date.

* Jose Velasco, 54, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 1:33 p.m. Sunday after police were called to the store in reference to a shoplifting that had just occurred.

* Jesus Vasquez Hernandez, 43, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage crash at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers were called to a hit-and-run at C.R. 17 and C.R. 28. The accused vehicle was later located at C.R. 17 and C.R. 20 and provided a preliminary breath test with a result of .210 BrAC and consented to a chemical test, with the results pending.

* Jordan Deer, 24, Glendale Wisc., was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon at Elkhart Road and Peddlers Village Road at 2:04 a.m. Sunday after police performed a traffic stop and Deer allegedly refused to submit to a certified chemic test.

* Winona Coleman, 38, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 3:08 a.m. Sunday after officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of C.R. 45 and C.R. 15 for a moving violation. Coleman provided a preliminary breath test with a result of .164 BrAC.

* Kimyon Holt, 46, South Bend, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement at 2:35 a.m. Sunday. According to police, Holt was observed running off the roadway near Saca Los Tacos, 2611 Peddlers Village Road, and was later found to be under the influence of alcohol. Holt provided a preliminary breath test resulting in a reading of .177 BrAC.

Santos Amaya Villanueva, 46, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Ind. 19 north of U.S. 20 at 7:57 p.m. March 31.

Timothy Weesner, 56, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated during an investigation into a vehicle that was stuck off the roadway near the intersection of C.R. 17 and C.R. 6 in Bristol

Damon Clemens, 25, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash on Ind. 119 east of C.R. 17 in Wakarusa after allegedly striking a utility pole at 12:28 a.m. Saturday.

Maxwell Spicer, 22, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after he was pulled over by police for traffic violations at U.S. 33 and C.R. 113 at 11:03 p.m. Saturday. Spicer provided a preliminary breath test resulting in a reading of .171 BrAC.

Nathan Ewald, 33, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after he was pulled over for a traffic violation at U.S. 33 and Sunnyside Ave. at 1:03 a.m. Sunday. He was allegedly found to be impaired, in possession of marijuana, and failing field sobriety testing and a Drug Recognition Evaluation. A blood draw was completed and the results of the blood testing is pending.

Laura Culveyhouse, 51, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 1:19 a.m. Sunday after she was allegedly stopped in the area of C.R. 4 and Ind. 19 for a traffic violation. Culveyhouse certified breath test result was .157 BrAC.

Samuel Harlin, 61, was arrested on a charge of trespassing at 3:59 p.m. Sunday after he allegedly refused to leave the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, after being release

FRAUDAlexandra Krizan reported to Goshen city police at 11:41 a.m. April 2 that someone she knew took money from account without permission at 601 N. Fifth St.

{li dir="ltr"}David Posthauer reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:30 p.m. March 30 and 1:10 p.m. March 31 fraud was committed against him at 58630 Ardmore Dr., Elkhart.{/li}

{h3 dir="ltr"}VANDALISM{/h3}

{p dir="ltr"}Chelsea Zartman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between noon and 4:15 p.m. March 30 someone vandalized her house at 19077 Oak St., New Paris.

HIT-AND-RUNOfficers were dispatched to the intersection of Maple City Drive and Lincolnway East at 5:24 p.m. March 31 in reference to a fire hydrant that had been hit by an unknown vehicle at an unknown timed on a previous charge.OFFICERS REPORTOfficers were informed of a possible cyber-attack on the Goshen Community School system, 401 Lincolnway E., at 4:44 p.m. March 31.

Ultra-Fab Products, 57985 Ind. 19 S., reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3:30 p.m. March 28 and 11 a.m. March 29 someone found a suspicious gym bag.

Jeffrey Hershberger reported to Elkhart County deputies between 8 a.m. March 26 and 10 a.m. March 31 finding a black cell phone near the crash scene at C.R. 115 and C.R. 18 involving a vehicle that crashed into the Elkhart River.

THEFTJohn Beechy reported to Goshen city police a theft from his mailbox at 905 Highland Dr., at 5:32 p.m. March 31.

Kelly Gray reported to Goshen city police that her 13-year-old son stole her engagement ring at 6:14 p.m. at 1202 W. Wilkinson St. The youth was transported to the juvenile detention center.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department received a report of theft of money at 9:06 a.m. March 31 at 21785 Michelle Dr. The total amount of value is currently unknown.

Horizon Transportation reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone cut 29 catalytic converters off of vehicles in their lot 54500 Maple St. between 5 p.m. March 24 and 8 p.m. March 28.

Staci Wetter reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:57 a.m. March 31 that her 2019 Ford Fusion had been stolen and returned damaged at 51724 C.R. 9. Wetter also reported that individual fired a firearm in a way that created a substantial risk of bodily injury or death.

{li dir="ltr"}Julie Bradley reported to Goshen city police at 6:11 a.m. that her vehicle was stolen recently at 1109 Court Lane.{/li}

Lynn De Boer reported to Goshen city police at 1:38 p.m. Monday to report packages were stolen from the porch of her residence at 1521 Kentfield Way.

{li dir="ltr"}Thomas Zimmer reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime over the last three weeks someone stole the catalytic converter off of his 2004 Ford F250 truck while it was parked in his driveway at 59000 Lindale Dr.{/li}

SHOPLIFTING{p dir="ltr"}Goshen police were called to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, for a shoplifting that occurred around 6:40 p.m. Monday. Charges will be filed on a 29-year-old female living in Goshen.

BURGLARY{li dir="ltr"}Kim Whitehead reported to Goshen city police that someone kicked in the side door to her apartment at Maple Court Place, 2932 Elkhart Road, while she was in her living room around 10:30 p.m. March 27, and left immediately.{/li}{li dir="ltr"}Trisha Thrash reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Dec. 25 and April 2 someone broke into her storage unit at Storage Rentals of America, 28874 C.R. 4, and stole multiple home improvement and household items estimated at $2.840.{/li}