POLICE NEWS: Fatal Elkhart shooting under investigation

Apr. 28—ELKHART — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting.

At approximately 9:55 a.m. Thursday officers responded to a call of a shooting with injuries at 1610 Stevens Ave., according to an Elkhart Police Department news release. They discovered an unresponsive male behind the residence, suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s). He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second male was also located at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s). He was rendered first aid and transported to Memorial Hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

ARRESTS

—Santos Pacheco, 31, 622 Capitol Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident while in the 1200 block of Eisenhower Drive South, Goshen, at 4:31 a.m. Thursday. He was later released pending a court date.

—Kodi Diemer, 34, 61937 C.R. 7, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Rosa Velazquez, 34, 29900 Ivy Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of false informing and driving with a suspended driver's license with a prior conviction following a traffic stop in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Burr Street at 7:22 a.m. Wednesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Jose Medina, 44, 1106 Colorado St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of invasion of privacy while in the 60000 block of C.R. 21 at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Corey Sutton contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone damaged his vehicle while it was parked at 54152 Ash Road, Elkhart, and then left the scene without reporting the incident.

POSSIBLE GUN FIRE

—Goshen police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lincolnway East at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of possible sounds of gun fire in the area. Officers canvased the area and reported finding no evidence of gun fire.

THEFTS

—Kristen Yankosky, 1006 N. Main St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday to report that two bicycles were stolen from her yard sometime during the overnight hours.

—Joshua Garcia contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday too report that items were stolen from a property at 56705 Shore Ave., Elkhart, sometime between 11 a.m. April 1 and 11:30 a.m. April 11.

—Sasha Tilbury, a representative of A and Z Transport Co. of Illinois, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole approximately 170 gallons of diesel fuel and six HD batteries from two vehicles while they were parked at 57459 Dewitt St., Elkhart, at around 12:53 a.m. Wednesday.

—Paige Webb contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday to report that her husband's brown 1997 GMC Sonoma was stolen from a parking lot at the Broadmore Estates trailer park, 148 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, sometime between 1:30 p.m. Monday and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BURGLARIES

—Megan Smalley contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:03 a.m. Monday to report that someone broke into her storage unit at 22715 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, and stole furniture and personal documents sometime between 6 p.m. April 1 and 8:30 a.m. Monday.

—Dennis Downs contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone broke into a structure at 28467 C.R. 20, Elkhart, and stole tools and a handgun sometime between 1 and 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

FRAUD

—April Dawn Paul, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:45 p.m. Monday to report that fraud was committed between 8 p.m. Feb. 1 and 6 p.m. Feb. 22.

—Maria Borkholder, Nappanee, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday to report that fraud was committed between 7:53 p.m. April 8 and 7:49 p.m. April 18.