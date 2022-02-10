POLICE NEWS: Feb. 10, 2022

Feb. 9—ARREST REPORTS

—Brayan Cortez Hernandez, 25, 35 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at 240 Roxbury Park at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was released pending a court date.

—Andrew Watson, 33, 52226 C.R. 1, Granger, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended driver's license following a traffic stop at 4025 Elkhart Road at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday. He was booked into the county jail.

—Chelsea Davis, 23, 29469 C.R. 12, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of driving with a suspended driver's license, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 10 and Meadow Bank Lane, Elkhart, at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday. She was booked into the county jail.

CRASH REPORTS

—An Elkhart man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Omer Yoder, 66, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle east on Ind. 120, just west of C.R. 19, when he reportedly disregarded a flagger that was holding a stop sign in the roadway and collided with the rear of a second vehicle that had stopped in the roadway ahead of him. Yoder was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of chest pain resulting from the collision. The identity of the second driver was not provided.

THEFT REPORTS

—Bob Baird, an employee at 3010 College Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday to report a burglary that had occurred at the business sometime over the weekend.

—Thomas Keehn, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday to report that his license plate had been stolen. Keehn told police the plate was taken sometime Saturday after the bumper fell off of his vehicle near the intersection of Wilkinson and Huron streets.

—Conrad Hochstetler contacted Elkhart County police at 10:40 a.m. Monday to report that catalytic converters had been stolen from two vehicles belonging to True Vine Tabernacle, 54365 Independence St., Elkhart, sometime between July 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2021.

—Marlly Pacheco Fuentes contacted Elkhart County police at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday to report that her license plate had been stolen from off of her vehicle while she was working at 24402 C.R. 45, Elkhart, between 1 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday.

FRAUD REPORTS

—Phyllis Rockenbaugh, 1425 Greencroft Drive, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered an unauthorized charge on her debit card account at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS REPORTS

—Melissa Jacobs, 13997 Shavano Peak Drive, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County police at 8 a.m. Monday to report that a bullet had struck a pole barn on her property at approximately 4 p.m. Feb. 3.